2018-19 Baltimore-area preseason high school boys basketball Top 15 poll

1. St. Frances

Coach: Nick Myles

Last season: 36-7, ranked No. 1

Postseason: MIAA A semifinalist; BCL champion

Outlook: After finishing with the best records in the MIAA A and BCL last season, the Panthers are poised to pick up where they left off. And then some. Junior point guard Adrian “Ace” Baldwin is the area’s most efficient and dynamic floor general, and he’s surrounded by a quality mix of returnees and newcomers. Guard Rajeir Jones, guard Jordan Toles and forward Jason Murphy are among those back, while Dunbar transfer, Jamal West, an All-Metro second team pick last season, adds a dominating presence in the paint.

2. Poly

Coach: Sam Brand

Last season: 22-6, No. 3

Postseason: Class 3A champion

Outlook: With two straight state titles and two of the past three Baltimore City championships, the Engineers have established themselves as one of the area’s elite programs. This season, they plan to continue to raise the bar with Brand confident they can go 10 deep. All-Metro forward Justin Lewis dominates all over the floor with point guard Rahim Ali and forward Armani Walker other key returnees. Brandon Murray, a transfer from New York, is academically ineligible for the start of the season but will add do-everything skills for the stretch run.

3. Mount St. Joseph

Coach: Pat Clatchey

Last season: 31-8, No. 4

Postseason: MIAA A semifinalist; BCL semifinalist

Outlook: With four starters lost to graduation, including All-Metro Player of the Year Jalen Smith, the quality depth the Gaels had last season comes in handy. All-Metro second-team pick James Bishop is a proven go-to scorer with Ausar Crawley now in charge at the point and fellow guard Tyler Brelsford and forward Will Sykes primed for bigger roles. Javonte Brown, a 6-foot-10 transfer from Canada, is expected to make a huge impact at both ends.

4. Patterson

Coach: Harry Martin

Last season: 12-12, not ranked

Postseason: Class 2A North semifinalist

Outlook: The big news from the East Baltimore school is the return of guard/forward Marvin Price, who earned co-Player of the Year honors as a sophomore before transferring out of state last season. The Clippers swept city, region and state titles that season and have similar aspirations this year with a senior-laden team that has logged plenty of varsity minutes. The ball will be in reliable hands with Gerard Mungo and T.J. Thomas; Zach Blackwell is a proven scorer and Joppatowne transfer Jalen Willis brings grinding do-everything play.

5. Dulaney

Coach: Matt Lochte

Last season: 18-6, not ranked

Postseason: Class 4A North semifinalist

Outlook: Are the Lions primed for a breakthrough? All signs point that way with an experienced group that is highly motivated. Four starters return from last year’s team that fell to two-time defending state champ Perry Hall by a point in the region playoffs with point guard Ryan Conway and shooting guard Che Evans the catalysts. An inside boost comes in John Carroll transfer Cameron Byers. The Lions are equipped to play fast and efficient at both ends with pressure defense setting the tone.

6. Boys Latin

Coach: Cliff Rees

Last season: 25-7, No. 7

Postseason: MIAA A finalist

Outlook: The Lakers, entering their fourth season in the A Conference, have emerged as regular contenders and aim to build on last year’s run to the league title game. The Lakers want to hurry the pace, share the ball and shoot their share of 3s — Cameron Spencer, Cameron Watts and Sam Grace providing balanced scoring — and play pestering defense. Junior forward Jake Nichols, called up to varsity late last season, will be leaned on heavily inside to offset graduation hits.

7. New Town

Coach: Derek Wise

Last season: 18-6, not ranked

Postseason: Class 2A North finalist

Outlook: Legendary coach Mike Daniel stepped down, giving way to his longtime assistant Wise, who brings much of the same coaching philosophies. The top priority remains the same with the Titans: strong team defense. Led by junior point guard Martaz Robinson, they will score the basketball with Mount Saint Joseph transfer Maurice Smith, Kyree Johnson, Andrew Mills and big man Julian Reese providing plenty of options. Highly successful fall league play has the Titans raring to go.

8. Gilman

Coach: Will Bartz

Last season: 10-20, not ranked

Postseason: did not qualify in MIAA A

Outlook: The pieces are in place for the Greyhounds to make significant noise in the MIAA A Conference. Senior point guard Jalen Rucker, who has already surpassed the 1,000-point plateau, is the team leader; versatile sophomore Malik Missouri is primed for a breakthrough; and senior newcomer Chase Drew brings athleticism and long-range shooting. Going nine deep, the Greyhounds are hungry and have roles well defined to play quality ball at both ends. Chris Winborne is a freshman to watch.

9. Lake Clifton

Coach: Herman “Tree” Harried

Last season: 22-5, No. 10

Postseason: Class 2A champion

Outlook: Last season, the rigors of the Baltimore City league had the Lakers well prepared come playoff time as they brought home the program’s fifth state crown. They are banking on the same with a quality mix of experienced returnees and hungry newcomers. Guard Michael Gray and guard/forward Armon Harried are the returning starters primed to lead the way with senior guard David Harris, a Digital Harbor transfer, a key addition.

10. Annapolis Area Christian

Coach: Doug Scheidt

Last season: 15-12, not ranked

Postseason: did not qualify for MIAA A playoffs