2018-19 All-Metro boys basketball Player of the Year: Adrian Baldwin, St. Frances

Averaging 14 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals per game, St. Frances junior point guard Adrian Baldwin was across-the-board good all season.

As for the big games and their most important minutes? He was downright special.

Baldwin was the best player on the floor in leading the Panthers to wins in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League title games. After a 28-point, six-assist performance in the A Conference title game victory against Mount Saint Joseph, he was the fourth-quarter hero against St. Maria Goretti for the BCL crown.

In earning BCL tournament Most Valuable Player honors, he finished with 25 points, eight assists, seven steals and six rebounds, hitting the game-winning 3 pointer with nine seconds left.

“The best part about ‘Ace’ is he’s a distributor on our team, but when he needs to take the game over, he really took it over,” St. Frances coach Nick Myles said. “He knew in the big moments he needed to come through for us and he did.”

A three-year starter and an All-Metro first-team selection as a sophomore, Baldwin has 1,388 points, 620 assists and 347 steals for his career.

