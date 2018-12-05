Key numbers for the 2018-19 Baltimore-area high school boys basketball season

Here’s a look at the 2018-2019 boys basketball season by the numbers.

1

Players that City has returning from last year’s varsity team. Senior guard Jalen Yates is the lone returnee for the No. 14 Knights, who bring in seven transfers and two freshmen along with JV call-ups.

4

Metro area teams — Perry Hall (4A), Poly (3A), Lake Clifton (2A) and Dunbar (1A) — that won MPSSAA state championships last season. It was the second time the area completed a sweep since the MPSSAA went to four classifications in 1961, with 2015 being the first.

36

Wins posted by No. 1 St. Frances last season, which set a new program mark. The Panthers’ previous mark was 34 in the 2012-2013 season.

CAPTION St. Frances Academy football players commit to Division I football colleges and take part in signing day at the high school. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) St. Frances Academy football players commit to Division I football colleges and take part in signing day at the high school. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION City and Poly players discuss the upcoming 130th edition of their football rivalry game. (Katherine Dunn, Baltimore Sun video) City and Poly players discuss the upcoming 130th edition of their football rivalry game. (Katherine Dunn, Baltimore Sun video)

glenn.graham@baltsun.com

twitter.com/GlennGrahamSun