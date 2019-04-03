2018-19 All-Metro boys basketball first and second teams

First team

Rahim Ali

Poly, guard, junior

» Prototypical point guard led No. 2 Engineers (22-5) to an unprecedented third straight Class 3A state championship

» Smart and poised with ball in his hands, he averaged 11.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 steals with 16 double doubles

» Totaled 29 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds and nine steals in two state tournament wins; enters senior year with 680 points, 546 assists and 301 rebounds and a chance at fourth straight state crown

» Said Poly coach Sam Brand: “Rahim has become a floor general to rival the all-time greats in our city’s rich basketball tradition. He is as tough a competitor I’ve ever been around and his leadership this year was phenomenal.”

James Bishop

Mount Saint Joseph, guard, senior

» Four-year varsity player, repeat All-Metro first-team selection and Baltimore Catholic League Player of the Year averaged 23.3 points in leading No. 4 Gaels (27-11)

» Inside-outside scoring threat tallied 25 or more points in 15 games this season; also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists

» LSU commit leaves MSJ as all-time wins leader with 126 and finished with 2,106 career points

» Said Mount Saint Joseph coach Pat Clatchey: “James had a very successful career at MSJ and continued the tradition of high level guards from our program. He improved each season and when it comes to putting the ball in the basket, James doesn’t take a back seat to anyone.”

Ryan Conway

Dulaney, guard, sophomore

» An elite scorer as a freshman, he added layers to his game to become team leader and catalyst at the point in leading No. 9 Lions (22-4) to first state tournament appearance since 1977

» Averaged 21.5 points — hitting 42 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent from free-throw line — and added 4.5 assists and 2.7 steals per game

» Scored 20 or more points in 17 games, including 30 in Lions’ 70-68 win over Springbrook in North Region title game; has 1,008 career points

» Said Dulaney coach Matt Lochte: “I think Ryan’s game has developed not just as a scorer but also a distributor and he’s really becoming an elite defender. His consistency on the defensive end is where he has grown most.”

Armon Harried

Lake Clifton, guard-forward, senior

» Part of two state title teams in his two-year varsity career, he emerged as go-to player for No. 6 Lakers (24-4) in standout senior season capped by 1A crown

» Versatile 6-foot-4 performer averaged 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game

» Averaged 29.4 points with three double doubles in five playoff wins; His 35 points in 1A title game win was most by a player in any classification since 2008

» Said Lake Clifton coach (and Armon’s father) Herman Harried: “He was a leader at all times. I liked one of the comments he made about his scoring — it wasn’t about him trying to get those numbers, it’s what the team needed from him to do. The team needed him to score in order for us to win.”

Justin Lewis

Poly, forward, junior

» Repeat All-Metro first-team selection averaged 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds in second season with three-time Class 3A state champion Engineers

» Dominant inside-outside game led to 16 double doubles; also averaged 3.4 assists and 3.2 blocks per game

» Enjoyed 18-point, 20-rebound performance in North Region title win at St. Charles

» Said Brand: “Justin’s biggest growth this year came with his leadership and how he learned to handle adversity and still dominate a game. By midseason, no matter what happened, we knew Justin would put his imprint and impose his will on a game and that was a major step for him.”

Andrew Mills

New Town, forward, junior

» Three-year varsity player emerged as catalyst in leading No. 7 Titans (20-2) to Baltimore County championship

» Inside-outside threat averaged 16 points and eight rebounds per game; named Baltimore County Player of the Year by league coaches

» Scored career-high 31 points in key regular-season win over Dulaney and game-high 16 points in Baltimore County title game win over Franklin

» Said New Town coach Derek Wise: “I’ve always felt that Andrew was not only one of the best scorers in Baltimore, but one of the best players in the area. He truly had his coming out party this season with a lot of hard work and dedication. I feel like this is only the beginning to Andrew improving on his much deserved success. Andrew going into his senior year next year will have the opportunity to score 1,000 points in his high school basketball career. I’m truly looking forward to him completing that great milestone.”

Marvin Price

Patterson, forward, senior

» Played at Patterson for two seasons — his sophomore and senior years — and led No. 1 Clippers (25-3) to Baltimore City and Class 2A state titles in both

» Battled back from a torn meniscus in the offseason to average 21.4 points and 10.3 rebounds with 12 double doubles

» Hit a key 3 pointer and monster dunk to seal Baltimore City championship win against Edmondson; closed season with 31-point, 10-rebound effort in state title win over Wicomico

» Said Patterson coach Harry Martin: “Marvin is one of the best scorers in Maryland. It’s a great feeling as a coach knowing that he can give us 25-30 points on any given night. With us being a small team, we also needed him to rebound at a high level.”

Cameron Spencer

Boys’ Latin, guard, senior

» Closed out fine three-year career with sensational, do-everything senior season in leading No. 8 Lakers (30-6)

» Pure shooter averaged 21 points per game, hitting 40 percent from 3-point range; versatility and game sense led to 6.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game

» Loyola Maryland commit finished with 1,340 career points; recorded eight double doubles, two triple doubles and scored 20 or more in 21 games

» Said Boys’ Latin coach Cliff Rees: “Cam’s impact on our team can’t be overstated. He did it all for us – points, assists, rebounds, steals, everything. And he did all while knowing every game he was getting our opponent’s best defender. Cam has an elite level of competitiveness that very few can match.”

Jamal West

St. Frances, forward, junior

» 6-5 Dunbar transfer provided MIAA A and BCL champion No. 3 Panthers (38-6) dominance at both ends, averaging 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists per game