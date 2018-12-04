Boys basketball Top 5 Countdown: No. 1 St. Frances

It's time to reveal the team that has claimed the top spot in The Baltimore Sun's Top 15 preseason poll.
On Wednesday morning, the boys basketball preview — including a feature on key transfers finding new homes, the Top 15 poll and top players to watch — will be available online. The entire package will run in Wednesday's print edition of The Baltimore Sun.
Here’s a look at No. 1 St. Frances:
Coach: Nick Myles
Last season: 36-7, ranked No. 1
Postseason: MIAA A semifinalist; BCL champion
Key players: Adrian “Ace” Baldwin, Jr., PG; Jordan Toles, Sr., G/F; Rajeir Jones, Sr., F; Jamal West, Jr., F; Jason Murphy, Sr., F
Outlook: The Panthers pick up where they left off last season as the area’s top-ranked team. They are deep, skilled and athletic with an ability to beat teams a variety of ways, and they have a number of players capable of being the difference in a given game. It starts with Baldwin, who brings a wide set of skills to run the show. He can score, distribute, take care of the basketball and sets a tone with tough defense. Toles, Jones and Murphy all play hard and bring different strengths to the team’s equation. West, a transfer from Dunbar, adds strong inside play. Staying with the Panthers will be a difficult challenge for opponents with few teams able to match their talent, depth and athleticism.