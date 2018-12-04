Boys basketball Top 5 Countdown: No. 1 St. Frances

It's time to reveal the team that has claimed the top spot in The Baltimore Sun's Top 15 preseason poll.

On Wednesday morning, the boys basketball preview — including a feature on key transfers finding new homes, the Top 15 poll and top players to watch — will be available online. The entire package will run in Wednesday's print edition of The Baltimore Sun.

Browse photos from the 2018 fall high school sports season in the Baltimore area.

Here’s a look at No. 1 St. Frances:

Coach: Nick Myles

Last season: 36-7, ranked No. 1

Postseason: MIAA A semifinalist; BCL champion

Key players: Adrian “Ace” Baldwin, Jr., PG; Jordan Toles, Sr., G/F; Rajeir Jones, Sr., F; Jamal West, Jr., F; Jason Murphy, Sr., F

Outlook: The Panthers pick up where they left off last season as the area’s top-ranked team. They are deep, skilled and athletic with an ability to beat teams a variety of ways, and they have a number of players capable of being the difference in a given game. It starts with Baldwin, who brings a wide set of skills to run the show. He can score, distribute, take care of the basketball and sets a tone with tough defense. Toles, Jones and Murphy all play hard and bring different strengths to the team’s equation. West, a transfer from Dunbar, adds strong inside play. Staying with the Panthers will be a difficult challenge for opponents with few teams able to match their talent, depth and athleticism.

