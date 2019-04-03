2018-19 All-Metro boys basketball Coach of the Year: Nick Myles, St. Frances

Going into his eighth season, St. Frances boys basketball coach Nick Myles knew exactly what was in front of his Panthers as he challenged them with the area’s toughest schedule.

By the end, St. Frances (38-6) won more games than any other area team and swept the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League championships in back-to-back weeks.

Myles freely used his bench throughout the season, identifying roles for each player to get valuable contributions and keep his standouts fresh for the postseason.

“Night in and night out, we had tough competition and I wanted to make sure that we played a lot more guys than we did in previous years because I wanted to be fresh for the playoffs,” Myles said. “I think minimizing some of the guys’ minutes really did work and then at the end we were getting contributions from eight or nine guys per night, which really helped us develop as a team and grow close as a team.”

Under Myles, the Panthers have won five league championships — three in the MIAA and two straight in the BCL. This season marked the first time he guided them to both titles. The Dunbar and Bowie State graduate is 198-72 in his career.

glenn.graham@baltsun.com

twitter.com/GlennGrahamSun