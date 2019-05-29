Boy Athlete of the Week (May 29): Jalen Stanton, Century, lacrosse/track and field

Jalen Stanton

Century, lacrosse, track and field

The four-sport star capped his illustrious high school career in typical busy and impressive fashion last week. On May 21, with the Knights playing in their first Class 2A state championship lacrosse game, he scored a team-high three goals in an 11-7 loss to Glenelg. In Saturday’s state track and field championship at Morgan State, he won two individual title and anchored the Knights’ 400 relay team to a third-place finish. Stanton set a state record in winning the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.14 seconds and also took the 100 dash in 10.81 seconds. Century finished second behind Oakdale for the 2A team crown. In the fall, Stanton played wide receiver in helping lead the football team to a playoff appearance before being named the All-Metro indoor track Performer of the Year after winning four individual state titles.

Others considered: Connor Covey, Westminster, lacrosse; Drew Dailey, Dulaney, track and field; Michael Doughty, Glenelg, lacrosse; Joseph Ewan, Mervo, track and field; Mikie Harmeyer, Severna Park, lacrosse; Josiah Nielsen, Dulaney, track and field

