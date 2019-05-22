Boy Athlete of the Week (May 22): Mason Davis, Glenelg, lacrosse

Mason Davis

Glenelg, lacrosse

The junior faceoff specialist was just that — special — last week in three playoff wins to help the Gladiators (12-6) to Tuesday’s Class 2A state championship game against Century.

In Saturday’s 12-7 win over Hereford in the state semifinals, Davis won 20 of 22 faceoffs to provide the Gladiators with the needed possessions to advance. He also had two assists.

It capped a week in which he won 39 of 50 faceoffs in helping his team claim the South region title.

The Gladiators’ toughest assignment came in their Section I final against defending state champion and Howard County rival Marriotts Ridge. Davis won nine of 13 faceoffs, including the biggest of his career in overtime, which turned into a Kevin Doughty goal and 6-5 win. In Wednesday’s 15-6 region title win over Southern-AA, he took 10 of 15.

In his second varsity season, Davis went into Tuesday’s state title game having won 200 of 290 faceoffs for a 69 percent clip.

Others considered: Michael Harmeyer, Severna Park, lacrosse; Hunter McKean, Old Mill, baseball; Brady Power, Calvert Hall, baseball.

