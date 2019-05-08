Boy Athlete of the Week (May 8): Nick Domzalski, C. Milton Wright, lacrosse

Nick Domzalski

C. Milton Wright, lacrosse

The sophomore attackman delivered when the Mustangs needed it most in their 13-9 win at Patterson Mill last Wednesday, lifting them to a second straight Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division title. Domzalski was in on seven of the Mustangs’ 13 goals – scoring four goals and adding three assists in the division-clinching win. After the previously unbeaten Huskies jumped to a 3-0 lead, he opened the team’s scoring with a goal midway through the first quarter. It was the start of a 9-0 run to close the first half as he went on to give the Mustangs (6-5 overall, 6-0 UCBAC) the lead for good at 4-3 and tack on two more goals to pad the advantage. A two-year varsity player, Domzalski has 23 goals and 11 assists this season. In addition to lacrosse, Domzalski also plays varsity football at C. Milton Wright.

Others considered: Nick Balducci, Hereford, lacrosse; Mike Rosen, Mount Saint Joseph, baseball

