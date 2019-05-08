Sports High School Sports

Boy Athlete of the Week (May 8): Nick Domzalski, C. Milton Wright, lacrosse

Glenn Graham
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
Nick Domzalski

C. Milton Wright, lacrosse

The sophomore attackman delivered when the Mustangs needed it most in their 13-9 win at Patterson Mill last Wednesday, lifting them to a second straight Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division title. Domzalski was in on seven of the Mustangs’ 13 goals – scoring four goals and adding three assists in the division-clinching win. After the previously unbeaten Huskies jumped to a 3-0 lead, he opened the team’s scoring with a goal midway through the first quarter. It was the start of a 9-0 run to close the first half as he went on to give the Mustangs (6-5 overall, 6-0 UCBAC) the lead for good at 4-3 and tack on two more goals to pad the advantage. A two-year varsity player, Domzalski has 23 goals and 11 assists this season. In addition to lacrosse, Domzalski also plays varsity football at C. Milton Wright.

Others considered: Nick Balducci, Hereford, lacrosse; Mike Rosen, Mount Saint Joseph, baseball

