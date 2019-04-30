Boy Athlete of the Week (April 30): Connor Madsen, Patterson Mill, lacrosse

Connor Madsen

Patterson Mill, lacrosse

The senior midfielder closed a highly productive week in dramatic fashion on Friday, scoring with 4.2 seconds left in overtime to give the No. 14 Huskies a 9-8 win over Harford County rival Bel Air. It was the fourth goal of the game for Madsen and helped the Huskies remain undefeated (12-0). Madsen, a four-year varsity player and captain for the defending Class 1A state champions, also finished with four goals in a 14-2 win over Harford Tech on Wednesday. Set to play at York College, he has 41 goals and 16 assists. Madsen also has won 56 percent of the faceoffs he has taken and collected 39 ground balls. Last season, he was the C. Markland Kelly Award winner as the top player in the Class 1A division.

Others considered: Matt Born, Century, baseball; Gable Braun, McDonogh, lacrosse; Vinny Facciponti, Broadneck, lacrosse

