Boy Athlete of the Week (April 24): Jose Torres, Calvert Hall, baseball

Jose Torres

Calvert Hall, baseball

A four-year starter, the senior shortstop had two big swings last week – the first dramatic and the second tone-setting – to lead the Cardinals to two Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference wins. On April 16, Torres hit a walkoff grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to lead the Cardinals past Gilman, 5-2. Thursday at Mount Saint Joseph, he hit a two-run homer in the third inning that provided Calvert Hall with a 2-0 lead that became a 7-0 win. This season, the North Carolina State commit and captain is batting .373 and leads the Cardinals with 26 hits, 28 RBI, 28 runs scored, four home runs, five doubles and three triples while playing a fine shortstop.

Others considered: Jake Baldwin, Hereford, lacrosse; Michael Crowley, Calvert Hall, golf; Connor Madsen, Patterson Mill, lacrosse

