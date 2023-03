Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Mount St. Joseph's Austin Abrams, center, celebrates with teammate Joaquin Agyemann after defeating Goretti 59-50 to win Baltimore Catholic League basketball Championship at Goucher College. March 5, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Mount St. Joseph Gaels defeated St. Maria Goretti, 59-50, to win the 2023 BCL championship at Goucher College on Sunday, March 5, 2023.