23rd annual Baltimore City Public Schools Basketball Academy opens Thursday at Morgan State

One of the area’s top boys and girls high school basketball showcases returns to Morgan State this week with the 23rd annual Baltimore City Public Schools Basketball Academy, set for Thursday through Saturday.

Five girls games and 12 boys games are scheduled, featuring some of the area’s most talented teams finding out how they stack up as the season begins to hit the home stretch.

In addition to the quality hoops, the three-day program offers academics and cultural enrichment to the student-athletes, along with parents, coaches, teachers and school administrators. Classes provide help on college admissions, social media, SAT preparation and other areas. Field trips to The National Great Blacks In Wax Museum and Reginald F. Lewis Museum will also be held.

Among the featured games on the girls’ side will be Friday’s game between No. 10 Western and Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference foe Archbishop Spalding.

For the boys, Thursday’s nightcap has No. 14 Edmondson matching up against Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference foe Calvert Hall, which makes its first appearance at the Academy. On Friday, Baltimore County takes on Baltimore City when No. 5 Dulaney squares off against perennial power and defending Class 1A state champion Dunbar.

On Saturday, a nine-game schedule kicks off at 10 a.m. with Forest Park taking on Institute of Notre Dame and closes with the a highly anticipated boys game featuring Dulaney and No. 8 and defending Class 2A champion Lake Clifton at 8:40 p.m.

“We love going to the Academy because, in addition to the basketball, there’s a good academic piece to it,” Edmondson coach Darnell Dantzler said. “As far as basketball, it’s always a good measuring stick. Calvert Hall is a well-coached team from the [Baltimore Catholic League] and we’ll come back on Saturday to play Oxon Hill, which has become a little rivalry for us here. They got us by one last year and we beat them before in close games.”

Tickets are $10 for each day with children under age 5 admitted free. For more information, go to bballacademy.com.

Here's a look at the schedule:

THURSDAY

Girls

» Forest Park vs. Mount Carmel, 4 p.m.

» No. 12 Pikesville vs. Institute of Notre Dame, 6:40 p.m.

Boys

» National Academy Foundation vs. Randallstown, 5:20 p.m.

» No. 14 Edmondson vs. Calvert Hall, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls

» No. 10 Western vs. Archbishop Spalding, 5:40 p.m.

Boys

» Woodlawn vs. Kings Christian, 3 p.m.

» Mervo vs. Oxon Hill, 4:20 p.m.

» No. 8 Lake Clifton vs. Theodore Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

» No. 5 Dulaney vs. Dunbar, 8:20 p.m.

SATURDAY

Girls

» Institute of Notre Dame vs. Forest Park, 10 a.m.

» Archbishop Spalding vs. Pikesville, 12:40 p.m.

» No. 10 Western vs. Mount Carmel, 2 p.m.

Boys

» Randallstown vs. Kings Christian, 11:20 a.m.

» Woodlawn vs. National Academy Foundation, 3:20 p.m.

» No. 14 Edmondson vs. Oxon Hill, 4:40 p.m.

» Mervo vs. Theodore Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

» Dunbar vs. Milford Mill, 7:20 p.m.

» No. 5 Dulaney vs. No. 8 Lake Clifton, 8:40 p.m.

