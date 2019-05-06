'We had Mr. Glasgow here': City boys lacrosse honors fallen teammate with Baltimore City crown

The City boys lacrosse team didn’t have to reach for any extra motivation when the fourth quarter came in Monday’s Baltimore City championship game against rival Poly.

All spring, the Knights had plenty, having dedicated this season to one of their own, Ray Glasgow III, who was killed in a shooting in Southeast Baltimore two days before last year’s title game.

So after Jeremiah James pulled the Knights within a goal with four seconds left in the third quarter, they made sure the rest of the game belonged to them.

D’Andre Chaney tied it early in the fourth quarter and Alton Foreman scored the game-winner with 4:52 to play as City claimed a 7-6 win over the Engineers at Frederick Douglass.

After falling to Mervo in last year’s emotional championship game, the Knights wanted to win this one for Glasgow, who would have been a senior.

It’s the seventh championship in 12 years for the Knights (12-1), and coach Anthony “Merc” Ryan said it was no doubt the most special with Glasgow’s father, wearing his son’s No. 10 jersey, supporting the team.

“It’s a realization that a lot of these kids shouldn’t have to experience at such a young age, but that’s what’s happening,” Ryan said. “So, right now, I’m proud and the kids are proud — they did an outstanding job. We had Mr. Glasgow here — he’s been with us the entire season — and we’re just fortunate that we were able to bring this championship home, so it’s stuff he can actually hold on to.”

Poly (10-4) didn’t make it easy.

The Engineers dominated the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead behind two goals from Isaiah Hammond and another from his twin brother, Micah.

After the Knights pulled within 3-2 at the half, Poly answered again with goals from Isaiah Hammond and Greg Hope to restore the three-goal advantage.

Goals in the final minute of a quarter can carry momentum, and the Engineers got one when Matias Calderon scored to make it 6-4 with 25 seconds left.

But James, who scored the overtime goal that lifted City past Poly, 7-6, in the regular-season meeting, had the quarter’s final say with his goal coming with four seconds left.

After Chaney (three goals, one assist) tied it two minutes into the fourth quarter, Foreman found himself with the ball below the Poly cage and a short-stick defending him. Ryan urged him to go to goal, and he followed orders.

“Coach Merc was just telling me to go to the goal, and I knew my team had me in the end to pull it out,” said Foreman, who finished with two goals and two assists. “It feels exciting, especially since we’re doing it for Ray. He really wanted to win this city championship. It means a lot. It means a lot because we’ve been working all year as a team to get to this part of the season and winning.”

The Engineers, who were hampered by penalties throughout the second half and did well defensively in not allowing an extra-man goal, had one quality scoring chance in a bid to tie, but City goalie Adam Caplan turned away Jhari Jackson’s shot with under two minutes to play for his sixth and final save.

Isaiah Hammond finished with three goals and Hope had one goal and one assist for the Engineers.

“We started strong and we were consistent with the momentum early on. But in the fourth quarter, it kind of faded and we got some calls that just didn’t go our way,” Poly coach Phil Thompson said. “But, at the same time, there were opportunities that we had that we didn’t finish on. At the end of the day, we got to own our mistakes and bounce back from it. So as I’ve said, it’s a life lesson, we’ll learn from it and we’ll continue to get better.”

Goals: P – I. Hammond 3, Calderon, Hope, M. Hammond; C – Chaney 3, Foreman 2, Welch, James. Assists: P -- Hope; C – Chaney, Foreman 2, Smith. Saves: P – Sharifi 8; C – Caplan 6. Half: P, 3-2

Students, teammates and friends remember Ray Antwone Glasgow III with a release of balloons at City Springs Elementary/Middle School and during the Division A Championship between City College High School and Mervo. (Scott Dance & Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Students, teammates and friends remember Ray Antwone Glasgow III with a release of balloons at City Springs Elementary/Middle School and during the Division A Championship between City College High School and Mervo. (Scott Dance & Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS

