No. 1 Patterson, No. 6 Edmondson to battle for Baltimore City boys basketball title

Baltimore City boys basketball championship game

No. 6 Edmondson (18-2) vs. No. 1 Patterson (17-3)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Morgan State’s Hill Field House

How they got here: Both teams went undefeated in their respective divisions – Edmondson winning the A and Patterson winning the B. In pivotal games that got them to the City final, the Red Storm beat No. 7 Lake Clifton, 73-67, on Feb. 7 and the Clippers rallied for a 67-64 overtime win against No. 2 Poly on Jan. 15.

Outlook: In the regular-season meeting on Dec. 17, Patterson built a 20-point lead in the third quarter and then held off Edmondson for a 75-64 win. Both teams have steadily improved as the season continued. The Clippers have four players averaging double figures, led by senior guard-forward Marvin Price (21 points, 10 rebounds) and they use their pressure defense to go on timely runs. Along with Price, point guard Gerard Mungo is a catalyst with forward Jalen Willis a strong two-way player and guard Zach Blackwell providing points from the perimeter. The Red Storm have learned to grind out wins with strong team defense, balanced scoring of their own and making the most of their size. Senior forward Marcus Hocker can dominate at both ends while guards Keith Bolden and Tre’Shawn Lewis make big plays when the Red Storm need it most.

