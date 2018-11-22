Calvert Hall rolls to 40-7 victory over Loyola Blakefield in 99th Turkey Bowl

Calvert Hall football coach Donald Davis was concerned that a short week of practice might put his team at a disadvantage in Thursday’s 99th Turkey Bowl.

He needn’t have worried.

The No. 2 Cardinals dominated from the early minutes of the game, taking advantage of three first-half turnovers to score the first 26 points in a 40-7 win over archrival Loyola Blakefield before an announced 7,822 at Towson’s Johnny Unitas Stadium. Calvert Hall (12-1) has won five straight and nine out of 10 in the series, which Loyola still leads, 49-42-8.

While running back Sean Tucker gouged the Dons defense for 177 yards on 25 carries, sophomore quarterback Amir Jenkins finessed it with three touchdown passes to wide receiver Cole Herbert. The end result was the largest margin of victory by either team in the series since Loyola’s 35-point win in 2008, as well as the most lopsided Thanksgiving Day victory for the Cardinals since 1976.

In the days leading up to the game, both coaches stressed the importance of a quick start.

On this day, Calvert Hall took those words to heart.

Thanks to a pair of early turnovers, the Cardinals amassed 145 yards before the Dons gained a single yard from scrimmage.

Riding the strong legs and sprinter's speed of Tucker, the Cardinals opened the game by driving 65 yards on seven plays, capped by Jenkins' 23-yard touchdown pass to the well-covered Herbert.

Then, on Loyola's first play from scrimmage, defensive back Ty Trinh stepped in front of Jeffrey Snider's pass intended for Keegan Pross at the Dons' 43. Ten plays later, running back Cobie Floyd scored up the middle from the 2-yard line, extending the lead to 13-0.

For Loyola, however, the horror wasn't quite done.

On the ensuing kickoff. The Cardinals' Duran Kelly recovered Kaire Umoja's fumble at the Loyola 37. Though Calvert Hall failed to tack onto its lead, the damage had been done. All told, the Cardinals ran 19 offensive plays before Loyola (6-4) could run its second.

Spending nearly all of its time on defense, Loyola needed until early in the second quarter to finally establish some rhythm on offense. Running back Micah Robinson ripped off runs of 13 and 19 yards to put the Dons into Calvert Hall territory.

The drive, however, came up short, when wide receiver Jordan Moore – who had served as the team's starting quarterback during Snider's absence with a thumb injury for most of the season – was pushed out of bounds for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-8 at the 26.

It would be Loyola's best scoring opportunity of the first half. The Cardinals then took full advantage, putting together a 12-play drive of its own, running on the first 11 plays before Jenkins found Herbert in the front corner of the endzone.

The Cardinals later turned their third forced turnover of the half into another score, when defensive end Anthony Anderson sacked Snider and stripped the ball, and defensive back Tre Jordon recovered at the 18. Four plays later, Tucker scored from the 1 with 5 seconds left in the half, extending the lead to 26-0.

99th Turkey Bowl

(at Towson University)

Loyola 0 0 7 0 -- 7

Calvert Hall 13 13 7 7 -- 40

CH — Herbert 23 pass from Jenkins (kick failed)

CH — Floyd 2 run (Moore kick)

CH — Herbert 10 pass from Jenkins (Run failed)

CH — Tucker 1 run (Moore kick)

L — Moore 8 pass from Snider (Sanders kick)

CH — Herbert 25 from Jenkins (Moore kick)

CH — Marchineck 38 pass from Ketchen (O'Neill kick)