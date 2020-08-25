From rival high schools to pro soccer, Spalding’s Nairn and McDonogh’s Andrzejewski find common ground for Houston Dash

“We’ve thrown Bridgette around in a bunch of different positions, which I think is so crucial for anyone in our league because the more positions you can play, the more chances you have to get on the field,” Nairn said. “So I think for her, the sky is the limit. She’s strong, athletic, a workhorse. She might not have gotten the minutes she would have liked to get in the tournament, but I think everyone is so happy that she’s on our team and we don’t have to face her because she’s that great of a player.”