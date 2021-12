John Carroll Patriots guard Jeannot Basima grimaces while scrambling for a loose ball at the feet of Mount St. Joseph Gaels guard Austin Abrams (left) and Patriots guard TJ Vaughn which goes out of bounds to the Gaels during the second quarter of a key matchup Fri., Dec. 10, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)