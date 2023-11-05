2023 MIAA A Conference soccer championship | PHOTOS

2023 MIAA A Conference soccer championship Loyola Blakefield celebrates their win over John Carroll in the MIAA A boys soccer championship on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at Under Armour Stadium at The House in Baltimore. Loyola Blakefield won 3-1. (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA A Conference soccer championship John Carroll’s Edward Smith, right, clears the ball away from Loyola Blakefield’s Lucas DuBois(6) in the MIAA A boys soccer championship on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at Under Armour Stadium at The House in Baltimore. Loyola Blakefield won 3-1. (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA A Conference soccer championship Loyola Blakefield head coach Michael Marchiano gets doused with water by player Sammie Walker as time runs out against John Carroll in the MIAA A boys soccer championship on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at Under Armour Stadium at The House in Baltimore. Loyola Blakefield won 3-1. (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA A Conference soccer championship Loyola Blakefield's Dan Klink sends the ball into the goal to score against the defense of John Carroll's Jacob Gensel in the second half of the MIAA A boys soccer championship on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at Under Armour Stadium at The House in Baltimore. Loyola Blakefield won 3-1. (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA A Conference soccer championship John Carroll’s Charles Greene, from left, and Edward Smith battle for the ball with Loyola Blakefield’s Sammie Walker in the secod half of the MIAA A boys soccer championship on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at Under Armour Stadium at The House in Baltimore. Loyola Blakefield won 3-1. (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA A Conference soccer championship John Carroll’s Jacob Gensel, left, and Loyola Blakefield’s Mason Cook fight for the ball in the MIAA A boys soccer championship on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at Under Armour Stadium at The House in Baltimore. Loyola Blakefield won 3-1. (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA A Conference soccer championship Loyola Blakefield's Dan Klink(25) moves the ball against John Carroll in the MIAA A boys soccer championship on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at Under Armour Stadium at The House in Baltimore. Loyola Blakefield won 3-1. (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA A Conference soccer championship Loyola Blakefield's Dan Klink(25) reacts after scoring a goal against John Carroll in the MIAA A boys soccer championship on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at Under Armour Stadium at The House in Baltimore. Loyola Blakefield won 3-1. (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA A Conference soccer championship Loyola Blakefield's Gavin Carmichael, top, is upended by John Carroll's Samko Duracka in the first half during the MIAA A boys soccer championship on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at Under Armour Stadium at The House in Baltimore. Loyola Blakefield won 3-1. (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun) Originally Published: Nov 05, 2023 at 11:33 pm