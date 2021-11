McDonogh Eagles midfielder Gracie Salais (10) watches midfielder Ada Morris (9) shoot, scoring the only goal of the game against Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers goalkeeper Emma Murry during the 2021 IAAM girls soccer championship game at Calvert Hall Sat., Nov. 6, 2021. McDonogh blanked Spalding in overtime, 1-0. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)