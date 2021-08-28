xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Calvert Hall vs. McDonogh boys soccer | PHOTOS

McDonogh's Bryant Mayer, left, battles Calvert Hall's Rocco Pastore, right, for a header in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021.
(Kenneth K. Lam)

Calvert Hall vs. McDonogh boys soccer | PHOTOS

Kenneth K. Lam
By
Aug 27, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Browse photos from the boys soccer game between Calvert Hall and McDonogh on Friday night.
(Kenneth K. Lam)
Nate Jones, Jacob Murrell, Ethan Glaser
Calvert Hall goalie Nate Jones, right, knocks the ball away from McDonogh's Jacob Murrell (18), from left, and Ethan Glaser in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021.
Calvert Hall goalie Nate Jones, right, knocks the ball away from McDonogh's Jacob Murrell (18), from left, and Ethan Glaser in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Cody Angelini, Kobe Keomany
Calvert Hall's Cody Angelini, right, tries to get past McDonogh's Kobe Keomany, left, in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021.
Calvert Hall's Cody Angelini, right, tries to get past McDonogh's Kobe Keomany, left, in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Tyler Tucker, David Peter
McDonogh's Tyler Tucker, left, defends against Calvert Hall's David Peter in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021.
McDonogh's Tyler Tucker, left, defends against Calvert Hall's David Peter in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Will Anderson
McDonogh goalie Will Anderson blocks a Calvert Hall shot in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021.
McDonogh goalie Will Anderson blocks a Calvert Hall shot in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Will Anderson
McDonogh goalie Will Anderson is not able to block a Calvert Hall that bounced off his own defender in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021.
McDonogh goalie Will Anderson is not able to block a Calvert Hall that bounced off his own defender in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Bryant Mayer, Rocco Pastore
McDonogh's Bryant Mayer, left, battles Calvert Hall's Rocco Pastore, right, for a header in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021.
McDonogh's Bryant Mayer, left, battles Calvert Hall's Rocco Pastore, right, for a header in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Jacob Murrell, Ben Ramsey
McDonogh's Jacob Murrell, left, battles Calvert Hall's Ben Ramsey, right, for a header in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021.
McDonogh's Jacob Murrell, left, battles Calvert Hall's Ben Ramsey, right, for a header in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Cody Angelini
Calvert Hall's Cody Angelini in action against McDonogh in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021.
Calvert Hall's Cody Angelini in action against McDonogh in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Rich Monath
Calvert Hall's Rich Monath's shot bounced off the back of a McDonogh defender to score a goal in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021.
Calvert Hall's Rich Monath's shot bounced off the back of a McDonogh defender to score a goal in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Tyler Tucker
McDonogh's Tyler Tucker in action against Calvert Hall in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021.
McDonogh's Tyler Tucker in action against Calvert Hall in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Jacob Murrell
McDonogh's Jacob Murrell in action against Calvert Hall in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021.
McDonogh's Jacob Murrell in action against Calvert Hall in first half of boys soccer game on August 27, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement