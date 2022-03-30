Mercy basketball coach Mary Ella Marion retires; assistant George Panageotou promoted to head job

Mercy basketball coach Mary Ella Marion announced she will retire from the post with the school naming her assistant, George Panageotou, as the program’s new head coach.

Marion, who also will step down from her position as dean of students at the end of the school year, spent 31 seasons as coach in two stints, finishing with a 426-348 career mark.

A 1976 Mercy graduate and three-sport standout, Marion played on the undefeated 1975 basketball team that won the Catholic League championship. As a coach, she guided the program to Catholic League championships in the 1986-1987 and 1996-1997 seasons.

She closed her career on a high this season, as the Magic went 22-1 and captured the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference championship.

On Feb. 25, Mercy claimed a 62-40 win over Maryvale Prep in the first edition of “The Classic,” which replaced the school’ s longtime rivalry series against now-defunct Institute of Notre Dame called “The Game.”

“More than anything, I think back to all the players and the young women they’ve become and have some great memories. It’s hard to put into words,” Marion said. “It’s funny because I keep looking at some pictures — they keep popping up as I’m cleaning out stuff — and I feel very fortunate to have such a long run at one place and in some way was able to shape and affect the lives of these girls that I coached. And I got a chance to coach my daughter [Maggie], which was pretty cool. So it was amazing, and now, it’s time to turn it over.”

Marion, a Loyola Maryland grad, has been a faculty member at the independent Catholic girls high school since 1982, starting as a teacher and also serving as athletic director. She helped start the IAAM and was the league’s president from 2002 to 2007.

“Mary Ella is a basketball legend in the Baltimore Area,” said Mercy Athletic Director Nick Gill. “When she came back to coach four years ago, it was her goal to stabilize the program. She did that and more. I can’t thank her enough for everything she has given to Mercy, and I will really miss her as a coach and a colleague.”

Marion likened the Mercy basketball program as her child, and now, it’s grown and time to let go. She’s excited at the program’s prospects moving forward under Panageotou.

Prior to joining the Mercy program, Panageotou spent six years as the boys basketball coach at his alma mater, Perry Hall, where he finished with a 105-47 career mark. In 2016-2017, he led the Gators to the program’s first Class 4A state championship, and they successfully defended the title in his final season at the helm.

Mercy Magic head coach Mary Ella Marion pumps her fist as time expires during Mercy's 62-40 victory over the Maryvale Lions at Towson University Friday., Feb. 25, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

“Coach P. is going to do a great job — he’s got a great basketball mind,” Marion said. “There’s some great girls still in the program and some new girls coming in. The program is in a very good place right now, which I’m very happy about.”

Gill feels the same as the Magic prepares to make the jump to the IAAM A Conference next season.

“I believe George is the perfect coach to pick up and run with what Mary Ella has built these last few years,” he said. “He has been assisting Mary Ella the past four years, and that has really given him time to learn the landscape of the high school girls basketball scene in Maryland.”