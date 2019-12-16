First team
Zoe Benitez
Key, sophomore
>> Winner of the Spiked Shoe Invitational at Stevenson in 19:47.1
>> Finished second at the IAAM championships in a personal-best 19:23.6
>> Placed fourth at the Chesapeake Invitational in 19:47.1
Marissa Dailey
Dulaney, junior
>> Baltimore County champion in a personal-best time of 19:10.0
>> Second at the 4A North region championships in 19:43.0
>> Finished seventh at the 4A state meet in 19:32.0
Amanda Eliker
Howard, senior
>> Howard County champion in 18:36.0
>> 4A East region champion in 19:03.0
>> Finished fourth at the 4A state meet in 19:12.9, leading the Lions to their first state title since 2007
Kathryn Hopkins
Winters Mill, junior
>> Second at the Carroll County championships in 20:58.5
>> Third at the 2A West region championship in 20:58.5
>> Ran a personal-best 19:12.2 to finish runner-up at the 2A state championships
Mackenzie Morrison
Bel Air, sophomore
>> Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference champion in a personal-best 18:04.4
>> 3A North region champion in 19:17.7
>> Finished fourth at the 3A state championships in 19:38.4; ran a 19:31.9 at Hereford to finish fourth at Bull Run Invitational
Lindsey Perry
C. Milton Wright, senior
>> Second at the UCBAC championships in a season-best 18:26.7
>> Second at the 3A North region championships in 19:34.2
>> Third at the 3A state meet in 19:25.4
Grace Siehler
South Carroll, junior
>> Carroll County champion in 20:23.4
>> 2A West region champion in 19:51.3
>> Third at the 2A state meet in 19:12.4
Niya Torres
Arundel, senior
>> Anne Arundel County champion with 18:27.2; also won the HoCo Invitational and Bull Run Invitational large school class
>> Second at the 4A East region championship in 19:11.0
>> Third at the 4A state meet in 19:08.1
Juliette Whittaker
Mount de Sales, sophomore
>> Ran the second fastest 5,000 in the state this fall, a 17:16 at the 46th annual Paul Short Run
>> Won the IAAM A Conference championship in 19:08.6
>> Took home first place at both the Seahawk Invitational and the Bull Run Invitational Elite race
Second Team
Nimrit Ahuja, Howard, sophomore
Haley Cummins, C. Milton Wright, senior
Katie Ericson, Annapolis, senior
Rubie Goffena, Manchester Valley, sophomore
Julia Merriman, Notre Dame Prep, junior
Mackenzie Saneman, Maryvale, sophomore
Rachel Thomas, Marvyale, senior
Madeline Till, Towson, junior
Sophia Zell, Severna Park, senior