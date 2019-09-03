Success breeds success for Severna Park boys, Hereford girls cross country teams

For the Hereford girls and the Severna Park boys cross country teams, the expectation each season is to win a state championship.
Both programs can point to 2012 as a critical year. Going into the season, the Bulls had already won seven state championships and finished second eight times.
On the flip side, the Falcons had finished second five times, but were still seeking their elusive first title.
At the state meet that season, Severna Park reached the pinnacle, winning its first 4A championship. Meanwhile, Hereford finished outside the top two that year for the first time since 2002, placing fifth at the 3A meet.
Since then, the programs have become the gold standard for cross country teams around the state.
Hereford has won five state titles since 2012, including each of the past three years, while Severna Park has won four, including the past two. The Bulls and Eagles have also finished no lower than second.
When it comes to how they reached such heights, both Severna Park coach Josh Alcombright and Hereford coach Adam Hittner echoed nearly the same fundamental concepts: a continuous culture of success through teamwork and dedication.
“Athlete and parent buy-in and a strong team culture allows our program to consistently be competing at a high level,” Alcombright said. “If the kids aren’t buying what you are selling, it’s not going to produce the results. We work hard on building a culture built around selflessness, which is vital in this sport.
“Sometimes it’s easy to give up on yourself when the training/racing gets tough. But when you have teammates and coaches — past, present and future — that you respect and trust, and feel it reciprocated, it allows kids to do really special things. The amount of support the current athletes have is something truly special and helps build and sustain a certain level of momentum as each season progresses.”
For Hittner and his staff, including assistant coach John Roemer IV, who has been with the program since 1995, it was nearly the same sentiment.
“How we are able to maintain the success of the team year in and year out is truly a product of the success-breeds-success mentality,” Hittner said. “When girls become part of the program, they know it has seen so many successes over the years. As ninth graders, it is rare to find someone ready to jump into a varsity top seven, but they are hungry to be part of the success the team is having.
"The success isn’t limited to just the top seven, though. We as coaches, and the athletes, take great pride in winning JV and Open races and seeing PR performances up and down the squad. The girls are phenomenal about really and truly caring about every member of the team and creating such a positive atmosphere that is great to be a part of.”
That culture and dedication to the sport and to teammates is what creates another common bond between the programs — the summer work required to be successful.
“Another thing that allows us to be consistent from year to year is the amount of preparation that our athletes do during the summer months," Alcombright said. “It was something that was a slow process at first, but once the kids started to see the results, it became the norm. It has become an expectation that is passed down from class to class in order to carry on the tradition, the legacy. It’s a necessity.”
Hittner agreed: “We often see great growth and improvement over the years of their career as they put in the miles over the summer and really dedicate themselves to being a part of the success of the program year in and year out.”
With a pipeline of runners joining the team already understanding the culture and buying in from the onset, the programs appear poised to add more silverware to their collections in the coming years.