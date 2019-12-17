xml:space="preserve">

First team

Baidy Ba

Oakland Mills, junior

>> Second at Howard County championships in personal-best 15:30

>> 2A West region champion in 16:43.7

>> Fourth at the 2A state meet in 15:54.0

Kevin Baranoski

Harford Tech, junior

>> Second at the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference championships in 15:30.5

>> Second at the 2A East Region championships in a season-best 15:26.6

>> Third at the 2A state championships in 15:52.6

Jake Gelfand

Severna Park, junior

>> Third at the Anne Arundel County championships in personal-best 15:17.5

>> Second at the 4A East Region championships in 16:06.0

>> Third at the 4A state meet in 15:53.4

Owen Johnson

Calvert Hall, senior

>> Won the MIAA championship by 20 seconds in 16:20.9

>> Finished sixth at the Annual Paul Short Run at Lehigh in 15:28.1, the third-fastest 5,000-meter time in the state

>> Led the Cardinals to their first MIAA A conference championship since 2008

Sam Keeny

South River, senior

>> Second at the Anne Arundel County championships in 15:11.5; also ran fastest 5,000 in the state at Great American Cross Country festival, a 15:07.7

>> 4A East Region champion in 16:05

>> 4A State champion in 15:35.0, breaking the Hereford course record of 15:41.30

Ryan Miller

Archbishop Spalding, senior

>> Finished second at the MIAA A Conference championships in 16:40.3

>> Ran a personal-best 16:03 while finishing seventh at the HoCo Invitational

>> Finished fourth at the Westminster Invite in 16:33.5

Tanner Piotrowski

Arundel, senior

>> Anne Arundel County champion in a personal-best 15:01.7, the South River course record

>> Won five of his nine races, including wins at the Bull Run Invitational and the HoCo Invitational

>> Second at the 4A state meet in 15:42.4, breaking 4A record of 15:43 set in 2008

Peter Sorensen

Towson, junior

>> Baltimore County champion in personal-best 15:54.0

>> Second at the 3A North region championships in 16:48.8

>> Second at the 3A state meet in 16:03.4

Caleb Zylka

Bel Air, senior

>> UCBAC champion with a season best time of 15:13.5

>> 3A North Region champion in a time of 16:26.6

>> Won six of the nine races and ran the fifth fastest 5,000 in the state this fall with his 15:34 at the 46th annual Paul Short Run

Second team

Jacob Cole, Centennial, junior

Nick Engleman, Severna Park, junior

Henry Griffith, Friends, senior

Hayden Hebert, Century, junior

Woodrow Kashima, Liberty, senior

Kendall Phillips, Howard, junior

Carson Sloat, Severna Park, junior

Hunter Steinau, AACS, senior

William Tikiob, North Harford, senior

