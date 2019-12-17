Since 2011, the Severna Park boys cross country team hasn’t finished worse than second place at the Class 4A state meet, including winning the title the past two seasons.
Yet somehow, the Falcons continued to improve in 2019 to become one of Alcombright’s best teams.
“They should definitely be in the discussion,” Alcombright said.
This year, the Falcons cruised to their eighth consecutive Anne Arundel County championship and their 12th in the past 13 years, easing to a 52-point victory before winning their 12th straight regional title.
At the Bull Run Invitational, the Falcons beat 3A state champions River Hill, 34-126.
The state meet showed just how far ahead they are when their top six all finished in the top 20 as they beat Northwood, 43-130.
They continue to excel because Alcombright and his staff know how to develop athletes and push them to a higher level.
“We knew that we had some talent,” Alcombright said. “We thought that we would be in the position that we are right now. We thought this would be next year because we have a really young team. The good thing was just started to run and train well and they bonded as a group, and then the confidence was a rolling boulder of momentum from the beginning of October. You can never tell at the beginning of the year how things are going to go and the boys have just really progressed.”
