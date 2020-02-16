Local teams shut out again at MPSSAA wrestling state dual championships

For the fifth straight year, the Baltimore area wrestling teams were shut out at the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association wrestling dual meet championships at North Point High School in Waldorf.
Dunbar (Class 1A), Glenelg (2A), Manchester Valley (3A) and Annapolis (4A) all reached the finals but lost.
Southern-Garrett cruised past the Poets, 55-21, to capture its third straight 1A state title; Stephen Decatur handed the Gladiators their fourth consecutive state finals defeat, 42-24, to win the 2A crown a year after winning in 3A; Damascus extended its state-record run and won its eighth straight championship with a 42-26 victory over the Mavericks; and Springbrook won its second consecutive title in 4A by knocking off Annapolis, 40-27.
CLASS 1A
Dunbar made its second finals appearance and first since 2016 but came up short as Southern-Garrett won its third straight state championship in the classification with a dominating victory.
The Rams came out of the gates firing against the undermanned Poets, winning two of the first four bouts via forfeit and the other two by major decision and fall to build a 22-0 advantage, but Dunbar answered the bell. Dion Crews-Harris (285), Devin Paige (106) and Joseph Gary (113) all secured falls to cut the deficit to three and give the Poets a fighting chance going into the middleweights.
That slim hope disappeared one pin at a time. Aiden Schwab (120), Kolton Lee (132) and Colum McCann (138) each stuck their Dunbar opponent, the last of which sealed the victory and the title for Southern-Garrett. Elisha Skipper (145) and Jake Sweitzer (152) also had pins for good measure.
Simply reaching the finals was an accomplishment, Poets coach Doug McClain said. Three of their top wrestlers from the regular season were missing on Saturday and that was just the tip of the iceberg.
“We’re missing some guys and it’s not a secret,” McClain said. “When people don’t make good decisions and people put other things in front of the team and the school we got to do what we got to do. Half this team is basically my JV, so them coming out and getting this kind of experience, a lot of these guys will be back. We did some good things and we can take this, use a lot of this stuff to get ready for the postseason.”
Patterson Mill lost to Southern-Garrett in the semifinals, 63-12, for the third straight season.
Coach Ryan Artist said he was hoping to see any team other than the Rams considering they have rolled through the Huskies each of the last two seasons. Saturday afternoon was no different, as Southern-Garrett won 12 of the 14 bouts.
Only Connor Martin (195) and Mason Sprinkel (285) won matches, both by fall.
“We had a couple key guys out ... but even at 100 percent Southern-Garrett was going to be the team to beat,” Artist said. “I really thought whoever won this one was going to not only get in the finals but win the finals. Hats off to another great year for Southern-Garrett, they’re tough.”
Carver A&T made its first-ever appearance in the tournament and fell to Dunbar, 45-30, in the other 1A semifinal.
The Wildcats were as fired up and emotional as any team in the arena and held an early 18-9 lead before the Poets won seven straight bouts to pull away.
“It was incredibly special. This is out fourth year at Carver. We had a great recruiting class four years ago and a lot of those guys have stuck with us,” Carver A&T coach Michael Lima said. “... We have an incredible group of kids. They’re highly motivated, they work hard, and they believe in each other. This was the greatest season Carver has ever had and I just can’t really articulate how much love we have for this team.”
CLASS 2A
Glenelg faced a new opponent in the championship match after losing to Damascus the last three seasons but couldn’t earn a different result and lost in the finals for the seventh time in school history.
Gladiators coach Matt Bichner raved about this group, which features 10 new varsity wrestlers to the lineup, getting this far and pushing the defending champion Seahawks.
“We knew how good they were. I’m really proud of our team. We battled; we definitely put up a fight,” he said. “We didn’t let them roll over us. We had a lot of close matches and if we win those then we’re right in there.”
David Ridenour (113) kicked off the finals with a 14-7 decision and Jaegon Hibbitts (120) followed with a pin that beat the first-period buzzer.
A 9-0 Gladiators lead slowly disappeared, however, and Stephen Decatur left no doubts on the mat. Nico D’Amico (132) won a major decision that sparked a run of seven consecutive Seahawk wins that put them in front, 33-9. Glenelg senior and defending state champion Drew Sotka (182) stopped the run with a first-period fall, but the result was all but determined by then. Darren Taylor’s (195) 4-2 victory sealed the title for Stephen Decatur.
“We only have two seniors. To replace 10 seniors and be back in the state finals is a tremendous accomplishment. I can’t hang my head,” Bichner said. “It’s frustrating to get to the finals and lose but just to see the kids improve and how they’re wrestling now from the beginning of the year is just awesome. They wrestled tough.”
“We’ll get one of these one day. I’m not too worried about it.”
Sparrows Point failed to reach the finals for a fourth straight season after losing to Stephen Decatur, 38-27, in the semifinals.
The Seahawks were a force on the mat and the Pointers had no answer. Last year’s 3A state champions won nine of the 10 bouts that were wrestled and forfeited the last four after building a 38-3 advantage.
Luke Hoenig (138) was the only winner for Sparrows Point aside from the forfeits. Coach Michael Whisner said Stephen Decatur “is simply loaded.”
“We have good kids and they have even better kids at those weights. It’s all about matchups and I’m at a loss for words. They’re very good. I wish them luck,” he said. “I really thought we wrestled well. There were a lot of decisions before the middle there when they got some pins, but the kids got some good work and we’ll move on to the individual tournaments.”
CLASS 3A
It wasn’t the hardware Manchester Valley came looking to bring home, but coach Dave Dodson raised the 3A runner-up trophy over his head to the delight of his wrestling team’s fans.
The Hornets picked up bonus points in pivotal bouts and finished strong to claim an eighth consecutive state duals title.
Many of the Mavs were dejected following the finals, but Dodson kept things in perspective and said his grapplers will do the same in time.
“We finished 40-3, you know? And we were the only [Carroll County] team here,” Dodson said. “The kids try hard. They’re a good group of kids.”
Damascus won five of the final seven bouts to take the title, and it got four pins in the match. The Hornets also earned three major decisions and an overtime win, which crippled Man Valley’s chances of staying closer.
“It was a fun trip. It was a good ride," said Manchester Valley senior Thomas Chenoweth. “We really didn’t get it in the end, but when you work your butt off all season and make it to the state finals for the first time in school history ... it’s something that we can grow off of.”
Chesapeake coach Randy Curtin knew he needed a lot to go the Cougars’ way to stun the wrestling community and beat seven-time defending state champions Damascus in the semifinals.
While it started fairly well, with Dylan Ritter (106) opening up the dual meet with an 11-3 major decision and Chase Listorti (126) winning a 6-5 decision to answer a pin and a major for Damascus at 113 and 120, it ultimately ended with the experienced champions looking the part in a 55-16 victory to advance to the championship match for the 13th time in school history.
The Swarmin’ Hornets started to pile on with a 10-7 advantage. Back-to-back first-period falls from Joe McKneely (132) and Michael Emerick (138) gave them 15-point lead that was stemmed only temporarily by a 5-1 win for Chesapeake’s Dean Laumann (145). Victor Listorti’s (160) 45-second pin, however, would be the last victory for the Cougars.
Damascus quickly turned a 26-16 advantage into commanding 55-16 victory thanks to second-period falls from Andrew Creedon (170) and Isiah Bell (182), a 16-0 technical fall for Aiden Beall (195) and even quicker pins for Timothy Furgeson (220) and Sam O’Brian (285).
“We knew in the upper-weights they were going to be solid,” Curtin said, “so we knew in the lower- and middle-weights we needed to clean up and unfortunately we just didn’t get what we needed out of some of those weight classes there.”
In the other 3A semifinal, C. Milton Wright couldn’t keep up with Manchester Valley and lost 54-17 in its first appearance at the tournament.
The Mustangs built a 14-10 lead through five matches, but the momentum swung for good when Manchester Valley’s Heathe Hernandez (138) overcame a 9-2 deficit in the third period by pinning Carter Gozcinski in 5:17. From there, the Mavericks ran away and won seven of the last eight matches, five of which were pins.
“It was neck and neck through 132 and we kind of had the momentum in our favor,” C. Milton Wright coach John Thornton said. “... But at 138, that was the swing. We were dominating that match and usually with Carter it goes the other way — he’s the kid who comes through in the end and pins — but it didn’t happen and we kind of lost the momentum. And we were outmatched in the upper-weights. We kind of expected that to a degree. But I told our guys I was very proud of the effort. We are very young, and we’ll be back here next year and I think we can win it next year.”
CLASS 4A
Annapolis gave it a run for the first time since its last appearance in 2002, and for the second time the Panthers came up a little bit short against Springbrook.
“Second place hurts,” Annapolis coach Tom Sfakiyanudis said. “The journey is great. Winning regionals was such a high for our team and then coming here and making the finals is amazing. But losing stings.”
Dimitri Sfakiyanudis (170) started off the finals with a one-point victory that seemed to be a sign of what was to come in the back-and-forth affair. The lead changed hands several times early until Springbrook pulled away late by winning five straight bouts The Blue Devils answered, as Anthony Gomez (182) stuck Jack Simpson in the second period and Ryan Tran (195) controlled the pace and defeated Brandon Jackson, 7-2.
The Panthers didn’t shy away from the punch. Kyle Leming (220) pinned Randy Berreda in 1 minute, 25 seconds to knot the score at nine, and when they need to answer the bell again after Matt Bauer (285) turned a 2-0 deficit against Alex Ditto into a six-point pin and Ayden Smith (106) cruised to a 17-5 major decision over Kevin Van Besien.
“Ditto wrestled a really great match for us and right at the end there got pinned,” Tom Sfakiyanudis said. “I think that’s probably a nine-point swing because he was winning.”
It was a new cast of characters that share a last name that brought Annapolis back to life. Brothers Nick (113) and Frank (120) Antonelli each came through for their relatively new team and pinned their opponents — Frank Antonelli’s came in a close match — which put the Panthers back in front, 21-19.
It would be their last lead of the day.
Pierre Jean (126) beat the buzzer with three near-fall points to secure an extra team point and a technical fall for Springbrook, and it sparked a rally that only ended when the championship was already in the bag.
Grayson Wendel (132) shut out Annapolis’ Tate Scott, 7-0, and Armon Nettey (138) twisted the knife by holding on for a 4-3 decision over Nate Ditmars.
Springbrook’s Sayfore Sieh (145) commanded his bout and beat Craig Erwin, 11-2, for a major decision that put the score out of reach. Sam Monser (152) padded the lead with a fall, and Springbrook was anxious to celebrate and forfeited the final match to Panthers’ 160-pounder Jalen Lamkin.
“We had our opportunities there. We maybe wanted to do a little better in the upper-weights,” Tom Sfakiyanudis said. “I knew going in that if we gave up pins if would be a tough match for us.”
Pat Stoezter contributed to this story.
CLASS 1A
FINALS
Southern-Garrett 55, Dunbar 21
170: Declan McCann (Southern-G) fft.
182: Hunter Sanders (Southern-G) over Patrick Ford (Dunbar) Maj 18-10
195: Justin Richter (Southern-G) over Gary Exum (Dunbar) Fall 2:26
220: Chris Mersing (Southern-G) fft.
285: Dion Crews-Harris (Dunbar) over Colin Shreve (Southern-G) Fall 2:48
106: Devin Paige (Dunbar) over Jay Miller (Southern-G) Fall 4:31
113: Joseph Gary (Dunbar) over Jerimiah Mellinger (Southern-G) Fall 3:50
120: Aiden Schwab (Southern-G) over Corey Anderson (Dunbar) Fall 4:58
126: Brayan Keely (Southern-G) over Camerin Deville (Dunbar) Dec 8-1
132: Kolton Lee (Southern-G) over Dominic Williamson (Dunbar) Fall 2:51
138: Colum McCann (Southern-G) over Jalon Anderson (Dunbar) Fall 3:16
145: Elisha Skipper (Southern-G) over Dominic Bullock (Dunbar) Fall 5:47
152: Jake Sweitzer (Southern-G) over Juwan Gary (Dunbar) Fall 0:33
160: Taequon Taylor (Dunbar) over Zach Schoch (Southern-G) Dec 4-3
SEMIFINALS
Southern-Garrett 63, Patterson Mill 12
160: Jake Sweitzer (Southern-G) over Carl Young (Patterson Mill) Fall 0:17
170: Declan McCann (Southern-G) over Eric Neutzling (Patterson Mill) Maj 12-3
182: Hunter Sanders (Southern-G) over Phillip Serrell (Patterson Mill) Fall 1:07
195: Connor Morton (Patterson Mill) over Justin Richter (Southern-G) Fall 2:52
220: Chris Mersing (Southern-G) over Preston Weinburg (Patterson Mill) Fall 1:03
285: Mason Sprinkel (Patterson Mill) over Cameron Glover (Southern-G) Fall 4:00
106: Jay Miller (Southern-G) over Randy Johnson (Patterson Mill) Fall 3:13
113: Jerimiah Mellinger (Southern-G) over Zach Alkhatib (Patterson Mill) Fall 0:46
120: Aiden Schwab (Southern-G) over Kyle Pulket (Patterson Mill) Dec 12-6
126: Kolton Lee (Southern-G) over Brendan Lanahan (Patterson Mill) Fall 1:42
132: Brayan Keely (Southern-G) over Tony Anthansiou (Patterson Mill) Fall 3:59
138: Colum McCann (Southern-G) over Lucas Cooper (Patterson Mill) Fall 4:49
145: Elisha Skipper (Southern-G) over Jae-Hoon Choi (Patterson Mill) Dec 12-10
152: Zach Schoch (Southern-G) over Brian Serrano (Patterson Mill) TF 15-0
Dunbar 45, Carver A&T 30
160: Taequon Taylor (Dunbar) over Emilio Wanis (Carver A&T) Fall 5:55
170: Juliana Ortega-Vargas (Carver A&T) fft.
182: Patrick Ford (Dunbar) over Taemar Rollins (Carver A&T) Dec 3-1
195: Dexter Yammie (Carver A&T) over Gary Exum (Dunbar) Fall 3:15
220: Javier Beltrand (Carver A&T) fft.
285: Dion Crews-Harris (Dunbar) fft.
106: Devin Paige (Dunbar) over Brandon Woodward (Carver A&T) Dec 13-11
113: Joseph Gary (Dunbar) over Kyra DeSilva (Carver A&T) Fall 4:25
120: Corey Anderson (Dunbar) over Morgan Bean (Carver A&T) Fall 1:14
126: Lindsay Eamon (Dunbar) over Abram Schutz (Carver A&T) Fall 3:06
132: Camerin Deville (Dunbar) over Alan Delacruz (Carver A&T) Fall 1:58
138: Dominic Williamson (Dunbar) over Tyrone Johnson (Carver A&T) Dec 6-4
145: Justin Jackson (Carver A&T) over Dominic Bullock (Dunbar) Fall 2:56
152: Tyree Henderson (Carver A&T) over Juwan Gary (Dunbar) Fall 3:34
CLASS 2A
FINALS
Stephen Decatur 42, Glenelg 24
113: David Ridenour (Glenelg) over Shamar Baines (Stephen Decatur) Dec 14-7
120: Jaegon Hibbitts (Glenelg) over Logan Intrieri (Stephen Decatur) Fall 2:00
126: Jagger Clapsadle (Stephen Decatur) over Taegon Hibbitts (Glenelg) Maj 14-3
132: Nico D`Amico (Stephen Decatur) over Ethan Sotka (Glenelg) Maj 13-2
138: Kyle Elliot (Stephen Decatur) over Trey Fleece (Glenelg) Dec 6-2
145: John Reho (Stephen Decatur) over Kevin Yang (Glenelg) Fall 0:32
152: Alex Koulikov (Stephen Decatur) over Kian Payne (Glenelg) Fall 4:24
160: James Parana (Stephen Decatur) over Ethan Mackey (Glenelg) Maj 12-4
170: Micah Bourne (Stephen Decatur) over Nicholas Kingsbury (Glenelg) Fall 0:51
182: Drew Sotka (Glenelg) over Adham Labwam (Stephen Decatur) Fall 0:43
195: Darren Taylor (Stephen Decatur) over Jake Durkin (Glenelg) Dec 4-2
220: Lucas Suri (Glenelg) over John Hofman (Stephen Decatur) Dec 6-4
285: T.D. Ortega (Stephen Decatur) over Dominic Magnolia (Glenelg) Fall 4:50
106: Kyle Hansberger (Glenelg) over Austin Miller (Stephen Decatur) Fall 1:21
SEMIFINALS
Stephen Decatur 38, Sparrows Point 27
106: Austin Miller (Stephen Decatur) over Tyler Maynor (Sparrows Point) Dec 7-5
113: Shamar Baines (Stephen Decatur) over Dom Ambrosino (Sparrows Point) Maj 12-3
120: Logan Intrieri (Stephen Decatur) over Aiden Argueta (Sparrows Point) Maj 11-1
126: Jagger Clapsadle (Stephen Decatur) over Wayne Brooks (Sparrows Point) Dec 8-3
132: Nico D`Amico (Stephen Decatur) over Richard Davis (Sparrows Point) SV-1 4-2
138: Luke Hoenig (Sparrows Point) over Kyle Elliot (Stephen Decatur) Dec 3-1
145: John Reho (Stephen Decatur) over Matt Laubach (Sparrows Point) Fall 2:43
152: Alex Koulikov (Stephen Decatur) over Kendrick Emani (Sparrows Point) Fall 2:46
160: James Parana (Stephen Decatur) over Jake Lure (Sparrows Point) Fall 2:23
170: Micah Bourne (Stephen Decatur) over Jake Rallo (Sparrows Point) Dec 10-4
182: Mike Brower (Sparrows Point) fft.
195: Lexx Carr (Sparrows Point) fft.
220: Zach Barnickel (Sparrows Point) fft.
285: Shawn Wolford (Sparrows Point) fft.
Glenelg 36, La Plata 30
106: Kyle Hansberger (Glenelg) fft.
113: David Ridenour (Glenelg) over Philip Flores (LaPlata) Fall 2:58
120: Jaegon Hibbitts (Glenelg) over Brandon Lee (LaPlata) Dec 6-4
126: Koda DeAtley (LaPlata) over Taegon Hibbitts (Glenelg) Fall 1:54
132: Ethan Sotka (Glenelg) over Gabe Jackson (LaPlata) Maj 10-2
138: Tyler Plourde (LaPlata) over Trey Fleece (Glenelg) Dec 3-0
145: Kevin Yang (Glenelg) over Max Hayes (LaPlata) Dec 8-4
152: Owen Butler (LaPlata) over Jacob Szczepanski (Glenelg) Fall 1:19
160: Jason Mohler (LaPlata) over Kian Payne (Glenelg) Fall 1:39
170: Ethan Mackey (Glenelg) over Luke Szoch (LaPlata) Maj 12-2
182: Nicholas Kingsbury (Glenelg) over Jakob Szalapski (LaPlata) Maj 9-1
195: Drew Sotka (Glenelg) over Quentin Dibble (LaPlata) Fall 1:14
220: Nate Lednum (LaPlata) over Jake Durkin (Glenelg) Dec 6-4
285: Wayne Johnson (LaPlata) over Dominic Magnolia (Glenelg) Fall 2:28
CLASS 3A
FINALS
Damascus 42, Manchester Valley 26
113: Lee Seipp (Manchester Valley) over Joe Grunner (Damascus) Fall 3:13
120: Jake Boog (Manchester Valley) over Shyler Clark (Damascus) Maj 11-1
126: Colton DeValle (Damascus) over Hunter Green (Manchester Valley) SV-1 7-5
132: Joe McKneely (Damascus) over Heathe Hernandez (Manchester Valley) Fall 0:58
138: Christopher Hyre (Damascus) over Logan Zeigenfuse (Manchester Valley) Maj 11-2
145: Michael Emerick (Damascus) over Chad Schaffer (Manchester Valley) Dec 5-1
152: Thomas Chenoweth (Manchester Valley) over Brodie Douglas (Damascus) Maj 21-7
160: Seth Holt (Damascus) over Brayden Safely (Manchester Valley) Maj 12-4
170: Adam Mattson (Manchester Valley) over Andrew Creedon (Damascus) Fall 1:05
182: Isiah Bell (Damascus) over Jason Colacioppo (Manchester Valley) Fall 4:19
195: Aiden Beall (Damascus) over Connor Livingston (Manchester Valley) Maj 11-3
220: Timothy Furgeson (Damascus) over Grant Warner (Manchester Valley) Fall 1:20
285: Sam O’Brian (Damascus) over Zach Brathuhn (Manchester Valley) Fall 2:19
106: Travis Green (Manchester Valley) fft.
SEMIFINALS
Damascus 55, Chesapeake 16
106: Dylan Ritter (Chesapeake-AA) over Joe Grunner (Damascus) Maj 11-3
113: Aalim Khan (Damascus) over Adam Taifouri (Chesapeake-AA) Fall 0:59
120: Shyler Clark (Damascus) over Justin Shifflet (Chesapeake-AA) Maj 14-6
126: Chase Listorti (Chesapeake-AA) over Colton DeValle (Damascus) Dec 6-5
132: Joe McKneely (Damascus) over Aiden Yost (Chesapeake-AA) Fall 0:39
138: Michael Emerick (Damascus) over Owen Schmidt (Chesapeake-AA) Fall 1:22
145: Dean Laumann (Chesapeake-AA) over Brodie Douglas (Damascus) Dec 5-1
152: Seth Holt (Damascus) over Jacob Rosenbloom (Chesapeake-AA) Maj 15-4
160: Victor Listorti (Chesapeake-AA) over Cruz Jaramillo (Damascus) Fall 0:45
170: Andrew Creedon (Damascus) over DJ Hoover (Chesapeake-AA) Fall 3:53
182: Isiah Bell (Damascus) over Mason Desalvo (Chesapeake-AA) Fall 2:31
195: Aiden Beall (Damascus) over Chandler Booker (Chesapeake-AA) TF 16-0
220: Timothy Furgeson (Damascus) over Zak Hardin (Chesapeake-AA) Fall 0:26
285: Sam O’Brian (Damascus) over Ron McDuffie (Chesapeake-AA) Fall 1:48
Manchester Valley 54, C. Milton Wright 17
106: Travis Green (Manchester Valley) over Roy Hooe (C. Milton Wright) Fall 0:53
113: Lee Seipp (Manchester Valley) over Demetrios Gourgoulianis (C. Milton Wright) Maj 12-3
120: Constantinos Gourgoulianis (C. Milton Wright) over Jake Boog (Manchester Valley) TF 16-0
126: James Riveira (C. Milton Wright) over Robert Brown (Manchester Valley) Fall 1:45
132: Juan Ortega (C. Milton Wright) over Hunter Green (Manchester Valley) Dec 7-5
138: Heathe Hernandez (Manchester Valley) over Carter Goscinski (C. Milton Wright) Fall 5:17
145: Chad Schaffer (Manchester Valley) over Andrew Van Syckle (C. Milton Wright) Maj 14-5
152: Thomas Chenoweth (Manchester Valley) over Mark Hopkins (C. Milton Wright) Fall 4:44
160: Christian Trombley (C. Milton Wright) over Brayden Safely (Manchester Valley) Dec 9-5
170: Adam Mattson (Manchester Valley) over Logan Dvorak (C. Milton Wright) Fall 0:40
182: Jason Colacioppo (Manchester Valley) over Colby Kroedel (C. Milton Wright) Maj 14-5
195: Connor Livingston (Manchester Valley) over Trey Lindsey (C. Milton Wright) Fall 3:50
220: Grant Warner (Manchester Valley) over Kalib Golden (C. Milton Wright) Fall 1:06
285: Zach Brathuhn (Manchester Valley) over Cameron Wood (C. Milton Wright) Fall 1:03
CLASS 4A
FINALS
Springbrook 40, Annapolis 27
170: Dimitri Sfakiyanudis (Annapolis) over Richard Nguyen (Springbrook) Dec 7-6
182: Anthony Gomez (Springbrook) over Jack Simpson (Annapolis) Fall 2:17
195: Ryan Tran (Springbrook) over Brandon Jackson (Annapolis) Dec 7-2
220: Kyle Leming (Annapolis) over Randy Barreda (Springbrook) Fall 1:25
285: Matt Bauer (Springbrook) over Alex Ditto (Annapolis) Fall 4:29
106: Ayden Smith (Springbrook) over Kevin Van Beslen (Annapolis) Maj 17-5
113: Nick Antonelli (Annapolis) over Kameron Reynolds (Springbrook) Fall 1:38
120: Frank Antonelli (Annapolis) over Matt Kilby (Springbrook) Fall 4:54
126: Pierre Jean (Springbrook) over Aiden Heim (Annapolis) TF 16-1
132: Grayson Wendel (Springbrook) over Tate Scott (Annapolis) Dec 7-0
138: Armon Nettey (Springbrook) over Nate Ditmars (Annapolis) Dec 4-3
145: Sayfore Sieh (Springbrook) over Craig Erwin (Annapolis) Maj 11-2
152: Sam Monser (Springbrook) over Gabe Luna (Annapolis) Fall 5:12
160: Jalen Lamkin (Annapolis) fft.
SEMIFINALS
Annapolis 64, Eleanor Roosevelt 9
160: Jalen Lamkin (Annapolis) over Khalil Graves (Eleanor Roosevelt) Dec 5-4
170: Dimitri Sfakiyanudis (Annapolis) over Bryan Ukwandu (Eleanor Roosevelt) Fall 1:22
182: Brandon Jackson (Annapolis) over Sean Isangedighi (Eleanor Roosevelt) Fall 1:15
195: Kyle Leming (Annapolis) fft.
220: Alex Ditto (Annapolis) over Emmanual Afoloyan (Eleanor Roosevelt) Fall 4:26
285: Daniel Durran (Annapolis) over D`Anthony Jamison (Eleanor Roosevelt) Fall 4:00
106: Juan Atanacio (Eleanor Roosevelt) over Kevin Van Beslen (Annapolis) Dec 4-1
113: Nick Antonelli (Annapolis) over Mayowa Doyeni (Eleanor Roosevelt) Fall 1:40
120: Frank Antonelli (Annapolis) over Jason Alvarado (Eleanor Roosevelt) Fall 1:46
126: Aiden Heim (Annapolis) over Mohamed Camara (Eleanor Roosevelt) Fall 0:37
132: Tate Scott (Annapolis) over Shane Murphy (Eleanor Roosevelt) Maj 9-0
138: Nate Ditmars (Annapolis) over Bret Murphy (Eleanor Roosevelt) Dec 6-3
145: Craig Erwin (Annapolis) over Fortune Kintum (Eleanor Roosevelt) Fall 1:45
152: Deolontae Leggett (Eleanor Roosevelt) over Max Lucas (Annapolis) Fall 5:47
Springbrook 34, Bethesda-Chevy Chase 30
160: Evan Wassmann (Bethesda-CC) over Sagbe Sieh (Springbrook) Fall 4:50
170: Edwin Peralta (Springbrook) over Emmanuel Oladapo (Bethesda-CC) TB-1 8-7
182: Richard Nguyen (Springbrook) over Noah Bowers (Bethesda-CC) Dec 1-0
195: Anthony Gomez (Springbrook) over Nick Scott (Bethesda-CC) Dec 4-1 0
220: Matt Bauer (Springbrook) over Graham Blondes (Bethesda-CC) Fall 5:42
285: Alhassane Kouyate (Bethesda-CC) over Badjie Ansumana (Springbrook) TB-1 4-3
106: Christian Simpson (Bethesda-CC) over Ayden Smith (Springbrook) Fall 3:22
113: Kameron Reynolds (Springbrook) over Sam Moffitt (Bethesda-CC) Fall 1:29
120: Isaac Guttentag (Bethesda-CC) over Matt Kilby (Springbrook) Dec 7-2
126: Pierre Jean (Springbrook) over Aidan Moffitt (Bethesda-CC) Maj 14-3
132: Grayson Wendel (Springbrook) over Lance Lorenzo (Bethesda-CC) Fall 1:57
138: Armon Nettey (Springbrook) over Fabio Martinez (Bethesda-CC) Dec 5-3
145: Jeo Martinez (Bethesda-CC) fft.
152: Drew Guttentag (Bethesda-CC) fft.