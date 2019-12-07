Outlook: The Gladiators have won 44 straight Howard County dual meets and are 100-7 since the start of the 2015 season with four straight region dual titles and three consecutive state duals finals appearances. They lost two state champions from their lineup but won’t fall too far with state champ Drew Sotka back to go with four JV county champs and six other varsity returners. Moving to the 2A West region will be a challenge, however.