xml:space="preserve">
Mount Saint Joseph's Chris Barnabae pins Loyola's Shawn Strand in MIAA wrestling tournament championship round in the 120-pound division last season.
Mount Saint Joseph's Chris Barnabae pins Loyola's Shawn Strand in MIAA wrestling tournament championship round in the 120-pound division last season.

Chris Barnabae

Mount Saint Joseph, 126 pounds, senior

Barnabae had his breakthrough last year on his way to winning his first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Maryland Independent Schools state title after reaching the finals in each three times. He’s also a three-time placer at Beast of the East and National Preps, and the Lehigh commit enters the season ranked No. 18 in the country by InterMat and No. 14 by FloWrestling. He is 149-19 with 112 falls in his career.

Cooper Flynn

McDonogh, 120 pounds, junior

The two-time first-team All-Metro junior from Tennessee has won an MIAA and MIS state title while placing second and third at National Preps his first two seasons to accumulate an 85-15 career record. The National High School Coaches Association freshman national champion is ranked No. 8 in the country by InterMat and No. 11 by FloWrestling.

Garrett Kappes

McDonogh, 285 pounds, senior

A double All-American in 2018, Kappes makes the move to heavyweight after winning MIAA and MIS state championships and placing third at National Preps a year ago. He’s ranked No. 10 in the country by InterMat and FloWrestling and enters his final high school season with a career record of 120-26 with 62 falls. He is committed to Maryland.

Nathan Porter

Mount Saint Joseph, 132 pounds, senior

Porter was a first-team All-Metro selection last season and is committed to Maryland. He is a two-time MIAA champion and three times has placed in the top three at the MIS state tournament, and he has finished in the top six at National Preps twice.

Isaac Righter

Mount Saint Joseph, 285 pounds, senior

Righter is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the state. The American commit went 39-1 with 36 pins last year with tournament titles at MIAA, MIS, National Preps, Mount Mat Madness and Beast of the East. He is ranked No. 4 in the nation by InterMat and FloWrestling.

James Riveira

C. Milton Wright, 126 pounds, junior

A two-time Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference, 4A/3A East region and 4A/3A state champion, Riveira has dominated public school competition with a career record of 87-2 and made his splash on the national stage in March at the NHSCA sophomore national tournament by placing fourth at 120 pounds with six falls.

Phil Smith

Owings Mills, 145 pounds, senior

Smith won his second straight state championship with another undefeated season last year. The senior has won 86 consecutive matches, owns a career record of 125-1 and won the NHSCA junior national title at 132 pounds in March. He’s ranked No. 20 in the country at 138 pounds by FloWrestling.

Connor Strong

Mount Saint Joseph, 160 pounds, senior

Strong, a two-time first-team All-Metro pick, is a two-time MIS state champion and three-time finalist, a two-time National Preps placer and a MIAA champion. He has a 77-21 career record with 42 falls and is committed to Pennsylvania.

Dominic Solis

McDonogh, 182 pounds, senior

Solis is a two-time First-Team All-Metro grappler and MIS state champion, as well as a MIAA champion. He placed fifth at National Preps last year after going 39-10 and owns a career mark of 111-27 with 53 falls.

Jack Wimmer

McDonogh, 195 pounds, senior

Wimmer was a MIAA and MIS state runner-up last year and also placed at Beast of the East and Ironman en route to finish with a record of 40-9. In March, he placed fourth at the junior NHSCA tournament at 195 pounds while representing Pennsylvania and is ranked No. 20 in the nation by FloWrestling.

Other notables

Ryan Athey, South Carroll

Josh Aybar, Loyola Blakefield

Isaac Barber, South River

Antonio Bradford, South Carroll

Joel Brown, McDonogh

Ethan Bohan, Marriotts Ridge

Jackson Bonitz, McDonogh

De’Airus Carr, Dunbar

Lexx Carr, Sparrows Point

Joe Couch, Mount Saint Joseph

Camerin Deville, Dunbar

Alex Dufour, Owings Mills

Daylon Duncan, Kenwood

Richard Fedalen, McDonogh

Joe Fisk, Archbishop Spalding

Matt Fouts, Sparrows Point

Constantinos Gourgoulianis, C. Milton Wright

Mathew Jun, Mount Saint Joseph

Shayan Kassiri, Howard

Zach Kirby, Winters Mill

Brad LaBella, Severn

Matt Lawrence, McDonogh

Matt Mitrega, John Carroll

Coleman Nogle, Mount Saint Joseph

CJ Polesovsky, John Carroll

Brady Pruett, Archbishop Spalding

Dustin Radford, Archbishop Spalding

Chris Roybal, Mount Saint Joseph

Drew Sotka, Glenelg

Teddy Stinson, North Harford

Harrison Trahan, McDonogh

Will Vaxmonsky, Marriotts Ridge

Parker Warner, Mount Saint Joseph

Clement Woods, Mount Saint Joseph

Jacob Wright, Mount Saint Joseph

