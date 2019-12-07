Barnabae had his breakthrough last year on his way to winning his first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Maryland Independent Schools state title after reaching the finals in each three times. He’s also a three-time placer at Beast of the East and National Preps, and the Lehigh commit enters the season ranked No. 18 in the country by InterMat and No. 14 by FloWrestling. He is 149-19 with 112 falls in his career.