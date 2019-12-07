Chris Barnabae
Mount Saint Joseph, 126 pounds, senior
Barnabae had his breakthrough last year on his way to winning his first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Maryland Independent Schools state title after reaching the finals in each three times. He’s also a three-time placer at Beast of the East and National Preps, and the Lehigh commit enters the season ranked No. 18 in the country by InterMat and No. 14 by FloWrestling. He is 149-19 with 112 falls in his career.
Cooper Flynn
McDonogh, 120 pounds, junior
The two-time first-team All-Metro junior from Tennessee has won an MIAA and MIS state title while placing second and third at National Preps his first two seasons to accumulate an 85-15 career record. The National High School Coaches Association freshman national champion is ranked No. 8 in the country by InterMat and No. 11 by FloWrestling.
Garrett Kappes
McDonogh, 285 pounds, senior
A double All-American in 2018, Kappes makes the move to heavyweight after winning MIAA and MIS state championships and placing third at National Preps a year ago. He’s ranked No. 10 in the country by InterMat and FloWrestling and enters his final high school season with a career record of 120-26 with 62 falls. He is committed to Maryland.
Nathan Porter
Mount Saint Joseph, 132 pounds, senior
Porter was a first-team All-Metro selection last season and is committed to Maryland. He is a two-time MIAA champion and three times has placed in the top three at the MIS state tournament, and he has finished in the top six at National Preps twice.
Isaac Righter
Mount Saint Joseph, 285 pounds, senior
Righter is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the state. The American commit went 39-1 with 36 pins last year with tournament titles at MIAA, MIS, National Preps, Mount Mat Madness and Beast of the East. He is ranked No. 4 in the nation by InterMat and FloWrestling.
James Riveira
C. Milton Wright, 126 pounds, junior
A two-time Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference, 4A/3A East region and 4A/3A state champion, Riveira has dominated public school competition with a career record of 87-2 and made his splash on the national stage in March at the NHSCA sophomore national tournament by placing fourth at 120 pounds with six falls.
Phil Smith
Owings Mills, 145 pounds, senior
Smith won his second straight state championship with another undefeated season last year. The senior has won 86 consecutive matches, owns a career record of 125-1 and won the NHSCA junior national title at 132 pounds in March. He’s ranked No. 20 in the country at 138 pounds by FloWrestling.
Connor Strong
Mount Saint Joseph, 160 pounds, senior
Strong, a two-time first-team All-Metro pick, is a two-time MIS state champion and three-time finalist, a two-time National Preps placer and a MIAA champion. He has a 77-21 career record with 42 falls and is committed to Pennsylvania.
Dominic Solis
McDonogh, 182 pounds, senior
Solis is a two-time First-Team All-Metro grappler and MIS state champion, as well as a MIAA champion. He placed fifth at National Preps last year after going 39-10 and owns a career mark of 111-27 with 53 falls.
Jack Wimmer
McDonogh, 195 pounds, senior
Wimmer was a MIAA and MIS state runner-up last year and also placed at Beast of the East and Ironman en route to finish with a record of 40-9. In March, he placed fourth at the junior NHSCA tournament at 195 pounds while representing Pennsylvania and is ranked No. 20 in the nation by FloWrestling.
Other notables
Ryan Athey, South Carroll
Josh Aybar, Loyola Blakefield
Isaac Barber, South River
Antonio Bradford, South Carroll
Joel Brown, McDonogh
Ethan Bohan, Marriotts Ridge
Jackson Bonitz, McDonogh
De’Airus Carr, Dunbar
Lexx Carr, Sparrows Point
Joe Couch, Mount Saint Joseph
Camerin Deville, Dunbar
Alex Dufour, Owings Mills
Daylon Duncan, Kenwood
Richard Fedalen, McDonogh
Joe Fisk, Archbishop Spalding
Matt Fouts, Sparrows Point
Constantinos Gourgoulianis, C. Milton Wright
Mathew Jun, Mount Saint Joseph
Shayan Kassiri, Howard
Zach Kirby, Winters Mill
Brad LaBella, Severn
Matt Lawrence, McDonogh
Matt Mitrega, John Carroll
Coleman Nogle, Mount Saint Joseph
CJ Polesovsky, John Carroll
Brady Pruett, Archbishop Spalding
Dustin Radford, Archbishop Spalding
Chris Roybal, Mount Saint Joseph
Drew Sotka, Glenelg
Teddy Stinson, North Harford
Harrison Trahan, McDonogh
Will Vaxmonsky, Marriotts Ridge
Parker Warner, Mount Saint Joseph
Clement Woods, Mount Saint Joseph
Jacob Wright, Mount Saint Joseph