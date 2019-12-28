Nogle was the first local champion of the day. The freshman earned All-American status by placing seventh in freestyle and fourth in Greco-Roman at the Cadet National Championships in Fargo, N.D. in July and has made an immediate impact for Mount Saint Joseph. An undersized 106-pounder, he took his licks at Ironman and went 0-2, went 4-2 at Beast of the East and on Saturday pinned all four of his opponents, including Yasire Brooks of Pennsylvania’s Belmont Charter in the finals in 2 minutes, 53 seconds with an arm bar, to win the championship.