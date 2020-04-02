2019-20 All-Metro wrestling first and second teams

First team
Coleman Nogle
Mount Saint Joseph, 106 lbs., freshman
>> Won titles at MIAA, MIS, Mount Mat Madness and Ocean Lakes (Va.) tournaments and placed second at Elite Opener (W.Va.), fourth at National Preps and fifth at War on the Shore
>> Accomplished junior leaguer pinned his way through MIAA and MIS tournaments and went 41-9 with 32 falls
>> Said Mount Saint Joseph coach Harry Barnabae: “We had high expectations for Coleman coming in this year and quite frankly he exceeded all of those expectations with his dedication and training that he received through the Outlaws junior league program. It blended right into the system we have at Mount Saint Joe.”
Brady Pruett
Archbishop Spalding, 113 lbs., sophomore
>> MIAA, MIS, Mount Mat Madness, Ocean Lakes (Va.) tournament champion also finished sixth at National Preps
>> Reached semifinals at National Preps before forfeiting final three matches to finish 29-6 and move to 78-14 over two varsity seasons
>> Said Spalding coach Mike Laidley: “He’s a very coachable kid, always pushed himself, very competitive and always works as hard as he can in the room. He takes any loss or any mistake hard on himself, even in a match where he wins 10-0 if he feels like he didn’t give it his all or didn’t maybe hit a shot. He’s a gamer. He’s really fun to watch.”
Staki Gourgoulianis
C. Milton Wright, 120 lbs., junior
>> The 3A-4A state champion pinned all four of his opponents at the state tournament, avenging his only loss on the season against Leonardtown’s Sean Vosburgh in the quarterfinals and pinning Annapolis’ Frank Antonelli in the finals
>> A third-place state finisher who went 39-5 last year finished with a 37-1 mark this season
>> Said C. Milton Wright coach John Thornton: “He worked as hard as anybody in the offseason. He wrestles year-round in freestyle and Greco-Roman and has been doing that for years. I think really the effort he’s put in over the last three or four years has really paid off this year.”
Chris Barnabae
Mount Saint Joseph, 126 lbs., senior
>> Won MIAA, Mount Mat Madness, War on the Sore, Ocean Lakes (Va.) and Elite Opener (W.Va.) tournaments, placed second at MIS and sixth at Ironman
>> Lehigh commit went 41-5 with 29 pins and ended career with 183-24 mark with 141 falls, the second-most wins in program history
>> Said Mount Saint Joseph coach Harry Barnabae: “Chris set the precedent for always looking for the fall. He had a remarkable career. Throughout his four years he pinned some of the top kids in the country and he knocked off some of the top kids in the country on his way to his senior year, and kids respected that.”
James Riveira
C. Milton Wright, 126 lbs., junior
>> Three-time UCBAC, 3A-4A North region and 3A-4A state champion pinned his way through the state tournament in a total of 3 minutes, 29 seconds
>> Went 37-0 this season and improved career record to 121-2
>> Said C. Milton Wright coach John Thornton: “He’s one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met. He’s competitive in the practice room, in the conditioning that we do and the drills that we do, and I think that mentality is what allows him to continue to reach new levels. He’s not complacent just winning a tournaments — he wants to win the tournament and pin everybody in the first period.”
Clayton Gabrielson
McDonogh, 132 lbs., freshman
>> Won MIAA tournament, placed second at Ray Oliver and MIS tournaments, fourth at Beast and seventh at National Preps
>> Went 34-9 with 25 pins
>> Said coach Pete Welch: “He’s such a great competitor and he’s got a great perspective on it, very calm and cool but when the pressure tightens up he just wrestles and he never stops. He’s so tough on top but his ability to scramble on his feet is equally as dangerous.”
Clement Woods
Mount Saint Joseph, 138 lbs., junior
>> Won MIS and Mount Mat Madness tournament, took second at MIAA, War on the Shore, Elite Opener (W.Va.) and fourth at National Preps
>> Went 33-9 with 26 pins and is 86-30 with 57 falls
>> Said Mount Saint Joseph coach Harry Barnabae: “Clement really had a breakout season. It seems to me that it finally started to come together for him. He improved dramatically with his technique and execution. Intensity was always there but in those early years we had to refine some of his technique, and he’s another on that is always looking for the fall.”
Nick Paolucci
Archbishop Spalding, 145 lbs., senior
>> Placed second at MIS, Mount Mat Madness and Ocean Lakes (Va.) tournaments and seventh at National Preps
>> Went 32-10 this winter after going 39-14 as a junior
>> Said Spalding coach Mike Laidley: “He put in the most work in the room during the summer. The offseason, Nick was always there working and it paid off for him. I think he took a big step in regard to his talent and his competitiveness.”
Chris Roybal
Mount Saint Joseph, 152 lbs., senior
>> Won titles at MIAA and MIS tournaments while placing second at War on the Shore and Ocean Lakes (Va.), fourth at Mount Mat Madness and seventh at National Preps
>> Went 39-6 with 23 pins and caps career with mark of 127-39 with 67 falls and narrowed college choices to Navy and Johns Hopkins
>> Said Mount Saint Joseph coach Harry Barnabae: “It was so exciting for Chris to finally win a state title. It seemed like over the last three seasons something — an injury or an illness — always plagued him from achieving being No. 1 in the state. This year it all came together for him.”
Harrison Trahan
McDonogh, 160 lbs., junior
>> The 2019 MIAA champion and state finalist won the MIS tournament, placed second at Ray Oliver and National Preps tournaments and took third at MIAAs
>> Finished with a 37-7 record with 26 pins and owns a three-year varsity career of 108-30 with 66 falls
>> Said McDonogh coach Pete Welch: “He got pinned in the semis at MIAAs and it’s a testament to him overcoming that adversity. In his mind it was very disappointing but then to come back and rally back and put together a run all the way to the National Preps finals was pretty amazing.”
James Conway
Loyola Blakefield, 170 lbs., junior
>> Won Falcon Invitational and MIS tournaments while finishing third at MIAA and fourth at National Preps
>> Finished 35-8 with 20 pins to improve career mark to 91-30
>> Said Loyola Blakefield coach Steve Truitt: “James Conway is a quiet leader of our team but is the epitome of hard work and dedication. … James worked extremely hard in and out of season — attending countless practices, tournaments, lifting sessions, and even the Maryland National Freestyle and Greco Roman teams.”
Dominic Solis
McDonogh, 182 lbs., senior
>> The Maryland commit won MIAA and MIS tournaments for the third straight season and also placed second at Ray Oliver, third at National Preps, fourth at Ironman and seventh at Beast of the East
>> Went 43-7 with 31 falls and ended his career with a 154-34 mark with 84 pins
>> Said McDonogh coach Pete Welch: “Dom had a great career going into this year, but he hadn’t quite broken through on the national scene. He put together a lot of work into the offseason and he put himself in a position to do really well this year.”
Jack Wimmer
McDonogh, 195 lbs., senior
>> The four-time Ray Oliver champion and Duke commit won his first MIAA and MIS tournament crowns while also finishing fourth at National Preps, fifth at Beast of the East and eighth at Ironman
>> Went 40-7 with 22 pins and ended four-year varsity career with a record of 160-42 with 59 falls
>> Said McDonogh coach Pete Welch: “Jack has been consistent for all four years and always been a workhorse. He spends a ton of time in the weight room working on his craft. A lot of people don’t know he had knee surgery 10 days before the season started and still won Ray Oliver and he had hand surgery last spring that never really quite healed right, so he was dealing with a lot of different issues but never complained and pushed through.”
Ty Broadway
Severna Park, 220 lbs., junior
>> Undefeated Anne Arundel County, 3A-4A East region and 3A-4A state champion also won title at Falcon Invitational and went 8-0 at Scorpion Duals and Warrior Duals
>> High-scoring third-year grappler went 43-0
>> Said Severna Park coach Trevor Bryden: “He is 100% coachable and I think a lot of that stems from that Ty just started wrestling in high school … He understands that there’s still a lot of room to grow. He will do exactly what you ask him to do. He would put his head down and run through a brick wall if that’s what you asked him to do.”
Garrett Kappes
McDonogh, 285 lbs., senior
>> Maryland commit is a four-time National Preps placer, three-time Ray Oliver champ and two-time MIAA and MIS tournament winner having won MIAA, MIS, Ray Oliver, taking second at National Preps and sixth at Ironman this season
>> Finished 35-3 on the season with 28 pins and capped four-year career with 155-29 record with 90 pins
>> Said McDonogh coach Pete Welch: “Garrett for four years has been consistent and solid for us. As he grew into a new weight class, figuring out how to wrestle these bigger kids, he brought his athleticism and his lightweight experience with him. That really paid off.”
Second team
106: Michael Pizzuto, South Carroll, freshman
113: Joe Couch, Mount Saint Joseph, sophomore
120: Frank Antonelli, Annapolis, junior
126: AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll, freshman
132: Nathan Porter, Mount Saint Joseph, senior
138: Joe Fisk, Archbishop Spalding, sophomore
145: Cole Myers, Loyola Blakefield, sophomore
152: Phil Smith, Owings Mills, senior
160: Connor Strong, Mount Saint Joseph, senior
170: CJ Polesovsky, John Carroll, senior
182: Drew Sotka, Glenelg, senior
195: Parker Warner, Mount Saint Joseph, senior
220: Jackson Bonitz, McDonogh, senior
220: Mattheus Carroll, Gilman, junior
285: Dylan Altman, Reservoir, senior