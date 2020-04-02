2019-20 All-Metro Wrestler of the Year: Cooper Flynn, McDonogh

Flynn solidified his status as one of the country’s best at National Preps, allowing one point in his first four victories to reach the championship match where he defeated Miller again, this time 3-2, to become the only Baltimore-area grappler to leave the tournament with a gold medal. He finished the season 47-2 with 29 pins — improving his career record to 132-17 with 76 falls — and is ranked No. 4 in the country by FloWrestling.