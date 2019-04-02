2018-19 All-Metro wrestling first and second teams

First team
106 pounds: Nasir Wilkinson
St. Paul’s, sophomore
» Won Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Maryland Independent Schools tournament titles
» Placed fourth at National Preps, fifth at Escape the Rock and sixth at Powerade
» Went 39-6 and owns career record of 68-12
» Won multiple state titles as a prolific junior league wrestler
113: Cooper Flynn
McDonogh, sophomore
» Won Ray Oliver and MIAA tournaments
» Placed second at MIS, third at National Preps, fifth at Beast of the East and seventh at Ironman tournaments
» Repeat All-Metro selection went 50-7 with 25 pins and has career record of 85-15
» Ranked No. 11 in the country by FloWrestling and No. 10 by InterMat
120: Chris Barnabae
Mount Saint Joseph, junior
» Won MIAA, MIS, Ocean Lakes, Mount Mat Madness and War on the Shore tournaments; took third at National Preps and fifth at Beast of the East
» Named Outstanding Wrestler at MIAA, MIS and War on the Shore
» Ranked No. 9 in the country by FloWrestling and No. 15 by InterMat after going 51-5 with 39 pins
» Owns career record of 142-19 with 112 pins
126: Nathan Porter
Mount Saint Joseph, junior
» Took home titles at Mount Mat Madness, War on the Shore, Ocean Lakes and MIAA tournaments
» Runner-up at MIS and sixth at National Preps tournaments
» Went 37-8 with 18 falls
» Has career record of 102-28 with 55 pins
132: Ray Kable
McDonogh, senior
» Won Ray Oliver, MIAA and MIS tournaments
» Placed fourth at National Preps
» Four-time MIAA champion went 37-11 with 15 pins
» Finished career with 132-41 record and 52 pins
138: Phil Smith
Owings Mills, junior
» Won Baltimore County, 2A-1A North Region, 2A-1A state tournament titles
» Pinned reigning state champion Jared Thomas of Glenelg in state finals
» Repeat All-Metro selection has won 86 consecutive matches and went undefeated for second straight year with record of 37-0
» Has career record of 125-1
145: Connor Strong
Mount Saint Joseph, junior
» Returned from injury to win MIAA tournament
» Placed second at MIS, fifth at National Preps, eighth at Beast of the East tournaments
» Returning All-Metro pick had season record of 24-8 with 14 pins
» Owns 77-21 career record with 32 pins
152: Garrett Fisk
Archbishop Spalding, senior
» Won Ocean Lakes and MIAA tournaments
» Placed second at MIAA and third at National Preps tournaments
» The repeat All-Metro selection went 54-6 overall
» Ends career with record of 165-47
160: Zach Phillips
Mount Saint Joseph, senior
» Won MIAA, MIS and War on the Shore tournaments
» Placed third at Mount Mat Madness and sixth at National Preps tournaments
» Went 48-7 with 28 falls
» Has career record of 81-28 with 52 pins
170: Dominic Solis
McDonogh, junior
» Repeat All-Metro selection won MIAA and MIS tournaments
» Took fifth at National Preps tournament
» Finished season with record of 39-10 with 18 pins
» Career record of 111-27 and 53 pins
182: Justin Henry
Mount Saint Joseph, senior
» Overcame knee injury to win MIAA, MIS, Ocean Lakes and War on the Shore tournament titles
» Finished fourth at National Preps tournament
» Went 31-6 with 19 pins
» Ended career with record of 140-34 with 63 pins
195: Jack Parr
St. Paul’s, senior
» Battled injuries to win third MIAA and MIS tournaments
» Three-time National Preps placer finished second at this year’s tournament
» Maryland commit went 22-1 this season and 136-26 in his career
» Four-time MIAA and MIS finalist is ranked No. 17 in the county by InterMat
220: Garrett Kappes
McDonogh, junior
» Won Ray Oliver, MIAA and MIS tournaments
» Placed third at National Preps tournament
» Ranked No. 8 in the county by FloWrestling after going 34-4 with 23 pins this season
» Owns career record of 120-26 with 62 pins
285: Jorden Pryor
Dunbar, senior
» Won Baltimore City, 2A-1A North region and 2A-1A state titles for third straight season
» Became first Baltimore City wrestler to win three state championships
» Four-time state placer finished undefeated for second straight year and owns career record of 144-5
» Maryland commit is ranked No. 11 in the country by InterMat and No. 19 by FloWrestling
285: Isaac Righter
Mount Saint Joseph, junior
» Won MIAA, MIS, National Preps, Ocean Lakes, Mount Mat Madness and Beast of the East tournaments
» Only local wrestler to win Beast of the East and National Preps crowns; first Baltimore-area National Preps champion since 2015
» Team MVP ranked No. 9 in the country by FloWrestling and No. 16 by InterMat went 39-1 with 36 pins
» Has two-year varsity career record of 73-6 with 69 pins
Second team
106: Brady Pruett, Archbishop Spalding, freshman
113: Wil Guida, St. Paul’s, junior
113: Brent Lorin, Bel Air, senior
120: James Riveira, C. Milton Wright, sophomore
126: PJ Truntich, Archbishop Spalding, senior
132: Joe Fisk, Archbishop Spalding, freshman
138: Jared Thomas, Glenelg, senior
145: Max Hammond, St. Paul’s, senior
152: Harrison Trahan, McDonogh, sophomore
160: Dylan Blau, St. Paul’s, senior
170: Sean Billups, Atholton, senior
182: Ian Takas, Loyola Blakefield, senior
195: Sam Alsheimer, Glenelg, senior
220: Elijah Solomon, Franklin, senior
285: Ka’Ron Lewis, South River, senior