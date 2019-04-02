2018-19 All-Metro wrestling first and second teams

First team

106 pounds: Nasir Wilkinson

St. Paul’s, sophomore

» Won Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Maryland Independent Schools tournament titles

» Placed fourth at National Preps, fifth at Escape the Rock and sixth at Powerade

» Went 39-6 and owns career record of 68-12

» Won multiple state titles as a prolific junior league wrestler

113: Cooper Flynn

McDonogh, sophomore

» Won Ray Oliver and MIAA tournaments

» Placed second at MIS, third at National Preps, fifth at Beast of the East and seventh at Ironman tournaments

» Repeat All-Metro selection went 50-7 with 25 pins and has career record of 85-15

» Ranked No. 11 in the country by FloWrestling and No. 10 by InterMat

120: Chris Barnabae

Mount Saint Joseph, junior

» Won MIAA, MIS, Ocean Lakes, Mount Mat Madness and War on the Shore tournaments; took third at National Preps and fifth at Beast of the East

» Named Outstanding Wrestler at MIAA, MIS and War on the Shore

» Ranked No. 9 in the country by FloWrestling and No. 15 by InterMat after going 51-5 with 39 pins

» Owns career record of 142-19 with 112 pins

126: Nathan Porter

Mount Saint Joseph, junior

» Took home titles at Mount Mat Madness, War on the Shore, Ocean Lakes and MIAA tournaments

» Runner-up at MIS and sixth at National Preps tournaments

» Went 37-8 with 18 falls

» Has career record of 102-28 with 55 pins

132: Ray Kable

McDonogh, senior

» Won Ray Oliver, MIAA and MIS tournaments

» Placed fourth at National Preps

» Four-time MIAA champion went 37-11 with 15 pins

» Finished career with 132-41 record and 52 pins

138: Phil Smith

Owings Mills, junior

» Won Baltimore County, 2A-1A North Region, 2A-1A state tournament titles

» Pinned reigning state champion Jared Thomas of Glenelg in state finals

» Repeat All-Metro selection has won 86 consecutive matches and went undefeated for second straight year with record of 37-0

» Has career record of 125-1

145: Connor Strong

Mount Saint Joseph, junior

» Returned from injury to win MIAA tournament

» Placed second at MIS, fifth at National Preps, eighth at Beast of the East tournaments

» Returning All-Metro pick had season record of 24-8 with 14 pins

» Owns 77-21 career record with 32 pins

152: Garrett Fisk

Archbishop Spalding, senior

» Won Ocean Lakes and MIAA tournaments

» Placed second at MIAA and third at National Preps tournaments

» The repeat All-Metro selection went 54-6 overall

» Ends career with record of 165-47

160: Zach Phillips

Mount Saint Joseph, senior

» Won MIAA, MIS and War on the Shore tournaments

» Placed third at Mount Mat Madness and sixth at National Preps tournaments

» Went 48-7 with 28 falls

» Has career record of 81-28 with 52 pins

170: Dominic Solis

McDonogh, junior

» Repeat All-Metro selection won MIAA and MIS tournaments

» Took fifth at National Preps tournament

» Finished season with record of 39-10 with 18 pins

» Career record of 111-27 and 53 pins

182: Justin Henry

Mount Saint Joseph, senior

» Overcame knee injury to win MIAA, MIS, Ocean Lakes and War on the Shore tournament titles

» Finished fourth at National Preps tournament

» Went 31-6 with 19 pins

» Ended career with record of 140-34 with 63 pins

195: Jack Parr

St. Paul’s, senior

» Battled injuries to win third MIAA and MIS tournaments

» Three-time National Preps placer finished second at this year’s tournament

» Maryland commit went 22-1 this season and 136-26 in his career

» Four-time MIAA and MIS finalist is ranked No. 17 in the county by InterMat

220: Garrett Kappes

McDonogh, junior

» Won Ray Oliver, MIAA and MIS tournaments

» Placed third at National Preps tournament

» Ranked No. 8 in the county by FloWrestling after going 34-4 with 23 pins this season

» Owns career record of 120-26 with 62 pins

285: Jorden Pryor

Dunbar, senior

» Won Baltimore City, 2A-1A North region and 2A-1A state titles for third straight season

» Became first Baltimore City wrestler to win three state championships

» Four-time state placer finished undefeated for second straight year and owns career record of 144-5

» Maryland commit is ranked No. 11 in the country by InterMat and No. 19 by FloWrestling

285: Isaac Righter

Mount Saint Joseph, junior

» Won MIAA, MIS, National Preps, Ocean Lakes, Mount Mat Madness and Beast of the East tournaments

» Only local wrestler to win Beast of the East and National Preps crowns; first Baltimore-area National Preps champion since 2015

» Team MVP ranked No. 9 in the country by FloWrestling and No. 16 by InterMat went 39-1 with 36 pins

» Has two-year varsity career record of 73-6 with 69 pins

Second team

106: Brady Pruett, Archbishop Spalding, freshman

113: Wil Guida, St. Paul’s, junior

113: Brent Lorin, Bel Air, senior

120: James Riveira, C. Milton Wright, sophomore

126: PJ Truntich, Archbishop Spalding, senior

132: Joe Fisk, Archbishop Spalding, freshman

138: Jared Thomas, Glenelg, senior

145: Max Hammond, St. Paul’s, senior

152: Harrison Trahan, McDonogh, sophomore

160: Dylan Blau, St. Paul’s, senior

170: Sean Billups, Atholton, senior

182: Ian Takas, Loyola Blakefield, senior

195: Sam Alsheimer, Glenelg, senior

220: Elijah Solomon, Franklin, senior

285: Ka’Ron Lewis, South River, senior