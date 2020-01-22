Hall of Fame DeMatha High School basketball coach Morgan Wootten dies at 88

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2000, file photo, Morgan Wootten speaks after being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. Wootten, who built DeMatha High School into a national powerhouse and mentored several future NBA stars during a career that spanned parts of six decades, has died. He was 88. The school announced his death on Twitter, writing, “The Wootten Family is saddened to share the news that their loving husband and father Morgan Wootten passed away" on Tuesday night, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) (ELISE AMENDOLA/AP)