xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore-area winter high school sports polls

By
Baltimore Sun
Jan 28, 2020 10:31 AM

Records through Sunday’s events

Boys basketball

1. Mount Saint Joseph, 19-3

2. St. Frances, 25-3

3. Poly, 14-2

4. City, 16-0

5. New Town, 13-1

6. Lake Clifton, 9-4

7. Edmondson, 14-3

8. Boys’ Latin, 11-7

9. John Carroll, 16-7

10. Dulaney, 10-4

11. Mervo, 9-4

12. Loyola Blakefield, 14-8

13. Glenelg Country, 12-7

14. Arch. Curley, 15-4

15. Westminster, 12-3

Others considered: Annapolis (11-2), Arch. Spalding (12-8), Century (12-2), Havre de Grace (10-2), Woodlawn (9-3), Gilman (11-7)

Girls basketball

1. Poly, 16-1

2. St. Frances, 17-2

3. Howard, 14-0

4. Old Mill, 13-1

5. Roland Park 12-7

6. McDonogh, 13-6

7. South River 11-3

8. Western, 11-3

9. St. Paul’s, 16-3

10. River Hill,12-3

11. Meade 11-2

12. Severna Park, 11-3

13. Forest Park, 14-2

14. Pikesville, 10-4

15. Coppin Academy, 13-3

Others considered: Arundel (11-3), Bel Air (11-0), Hereford (8-2), New Town (10-2), Reservoir (10-4)

Wrestling

1. Mount Saint Joseph, 10-0

2. McDonogh, 17-0

3. Loyola Blakefield, 17-4

4. Archbishop Spalding, 9-4

5. Sparrows Point, 18-0

6. South Carroll, 17-2

7. Manchester Valley, 31-2

8. Dunbar, 15-3

9. Marriotts Ridge, 28-2

10. Glenelg, 13-3

11. Winters Mill, 15-1

12. C. Milton Wright, 14-3

13. South River, 26-1

14. Chesapeake-AA, 23-4

15. Hammond, 21-5

Others considered: Annapolis (15-4), Arundel (17-2), Hammond (21-5), Mount Hebron (18-8), Oakland Mills (10-6), Old Mill (21-4), River Hill (19-6)

Boys track

1. Howard

2. Calvert Hall

3. Dulaney

4. Century

5. Gilman

6. Arundel

7. Poly

8. Mervo

9. River Hill

10. South River

11. Milford Mill

12. Mount Saint Joseph

13. Liberty

14. Severna Park

15. Reservoir

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Digital Harbor, McDonogh, South Carroll, Woodlawn

Girls track

1. Severna Park

2. Maryvale

3. Howard

4. Hereford

5. Mount de Sales

6. Reservoir

7. Franklin

8. Mount Hebron

9. Harford Tech

10. Century

11. McDonogh

12. Poly

13. Dulaney

14. South Carroll

15. Arundel

Others considered: Atholton, Annapolis, Bel Air, City, Liberty, Roland Park

