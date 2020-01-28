Baltimore-area winter high school sports polls

Records through Sunday’s events
Boys basketball
1. Mount Saint Joseph, 19-3
2. St. Frances, 25-3
3. Poly, 14-2
4. City, 16-0
5. New Town, 13-1
6. Lake Clifton, 9-4
7. Edmondson, 14-3
8. Boys’ Latin, 11-7
9. John Carroll, 16-7
10. Dulaney, 10-4
11. Mervo, 9-4
12. Loyola Blakefield, 14-8
13. Glenelg Country, 12-7
14. Arch. Curley, 15-4
15. Westminster, 12-3
Others considered: Annapolis (11-2), Arch. Spalding (12-8), Century (12-2), Havre de Grace (10-2), Woodlawn (9-3), Gilman (11-7)
Girls basketball
1. Poly, 16-1
2. St. Frances, 17-2
3. Howard, 14-0
4. Old Mill, 13-1
5. Roland Park 12-7
6. McDonogh, 13-6
7. South River 11-3
8. Western, 11-3
9. St. Paul’s, 16-3
10. River Hill,12-3
11. Meade 11-2
12. Severna Park, 11-3
13. Forest Park, 14-2
14. Pikesville, 10-4
15. Coppin Academy, 13-3
Others considered: Arundel (11-3), Bel Air (11-0), Hereford (8-2), New Town (10-2), Reservoir (10-4)
Wrestling
1. Mount Saint Joseph, 10-0
2. McDonogh, 17-0
3. Loyola Blakefield, 17-4
4. Archbishop Spalding, 9-4
5. Sparrows Point, 18-0
6. South Carroll, 17-2
7. Manchester Valley, 31-2
8. Dunbar, 15-3
9. Marriotts Ridge, 28-2
10. Glenelg, 13-3
11. Winters Mill, 15-1
12. C. Milton Wright, 14-3
13. South River, 26-1
14. Chesapeake-AA, 23-4
15. Hammond, 21-5
Others considered: Annapolis (15-4), Arundel (17-2), Hammond (21-5), Mount Hebron (18-8), Oakland Mills (10-6), Old Mill (21-4), River Hill (19-6)
Boys track
1. Howard
2. Calvert Hall
3. Dulaney
4. Century
5. Gilman
6. Arundel
7. Poly
8. Mervo
9. River Hill
10. South River
11. Milford Mill
12. Mount Saint Joseph
13. Liberty
14. Severna Park
15. Reservoir
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Digital Harbor, McDonogh, South Carroll, Woodlawn
Girls track
1. Severna Park
2. Maryvale
3. Howard
4. Hereford
5. Mount de Sales
6. Reservoir
7. Franklin
8. Mount Hebron
9. Harford Tech
10. Century
11. McDonogh
12. Poly
13. Dulaney
14. South Carroll
15. Arundel
Others considered: Atholton, Annapolis, Bel Air, City, Liberty, Roland Park