Westminster boys soccer bounces back from first county loss with sturdy 2-1 win at Hereford

It wasn’t until the final week of the regular season that the Westminster boys soccer team got a chance to see how it would respond to a loss to a county opponent.

A challenging road test at Hereford provided a favorable answer.

The Owls pieced together two quality goals — senior captain Jimmy Gogol had one and assisted the other — and the back line proved sturdy enough for a 2-1 win over the host Bulls in nonconference play.

For the Owls, now 10-2-1 with the setbacks coming in their season opener on Sept. 2 to Middletown and a tough 1-0 loss against Carroll County rival Liberty on Friday, the loss in Carroll County play is behind them as they look to make an extended playoff run. They close the regular season at Eastern Tech on Wednesday before opening postseason play next week in the Class 3A East Region I.

On Monday, Westminster scored goals in each half to take a 2-0 lead and after Hereford (8-4) got one goal back late, buckled down defensively to lock down the win.

“I saw some resilience coming off a tough loss, the heartbreaker on Friday in county league play,” said Westminster coach Jim Reigel. “We put together two quality goal opportunities that gave us a buffer, but we all know how soccer is and a two-goal lead can be a little scary. To Hereford’s credit, they took advantage of an opportunity and we had a high school ballgame toward the end, but I thought we stayed composed pretty well.”

With games still played on natural grass in Carroll County, the Owls made the most of their chance to play on the artificial surface they’ll hope to see a lot of in the playoffs. In the 14th minute, two efficient passes on the right side came from Grayson Bradley and Walid Jassir before Gogol one-timed a shot from 16 yards that curled into the top left corner for a 1-0 lead.

Westminster senior captain Jimmy Gogol, center, celebrates his goal with Grayson Bradley, left, and Joshua Lindenstruth in the first half Monday against Hereford. Gogol also had an assist in the 2-1 victory. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“I made the run from in behind, saw the space and I just thought if I get this ball, I’m going to shoot it. One time, curved that ball into the back post,” said Gogol, who has 15 goals and five assists this season. “Once I struck it, I knew it was going in. That’s the best feeling in the world, especially when you see your teammates running after you.”

Gogol proved distributor in the second half, collecting a ball from Gunnar Christenson at the top of the penalty area before sending a short pass to the right for Francesco Liberatore, who found the lower far post from 12 yards to make it 2-0 with 33:03 to play.

“Jimmy is one of our captains and he’s led us all season. During the window of opportunities, he responds,” said Reigel. “He finds a way to get to goal, and what I loved was the unselfish pass for the second goal. Those are just as important. He’s a natural scorer, but he distributes the ball efficiently and it enabled another senior leader to be able to put the ball away off an unselfish situation.”

The Bulls, who had quality possession time and finished with seven corner kicks that went for naught, finally broke through when Connor Hartlove scored in front off a Tyler Warfel assist with 14:36 left.

But despite more chances — the best coming in the final minute on a corner kick that stayed in front of goal for several seconds — they were unable to get even.

Hereford goalie Spencer Baker, center, deflects the ball away from Westminster senior captain Jimmy Gogol in the first half Monday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Hereford coach Adam Mizell said his side waited too long to pick up the energy.

“Credit Westminster, they were very organized, very clean and they made it difficult for us to break them down,” he said.

“We didn’t really start getting after it until there was 15 minutes lef,t and you’re just asking too much because at that point a team can bunker down and make it nearly impossible for you to score unless you get a freak bounce or something.”

For Westminster, center backs Jackson Stewart and Jack Heefner did most of the heavy lifting. Right back Izzy Redding had a big clear on the Bulls’ corner kick in the final minute and goalkeeper Riley Morsberger finished with five saves.

The Bulls return to Baltimore County play on Wednesday when they travel to Dulaney with a chance to still reach the league title game. With one league game left, Hereford, Towson and Dulaney are all 4-2 and Sparrows Point is still in the mix with a 3-2-1 mark.

Goals: W — Gogol,, Liberatore; H — Hartlove

Assists: W — Jassir, Gogol; H — Warfel

Saves: W — Morsberger 5; H — Baker 7

Halftime: W, 1-0