No. 6 Western rolls past No. 7 Poly, 75-51, to win Baltimore City girls basketball title behind Ny’Ceara Pryor and Gabby Johnson

Western basketball coach Tasha Townsend doesn’t mince words when she says her Doves go as senior point guard Ny’Ceara Pryor goes.
And Pryor certainly had it going against Poly in Tuesday night’s Baltimore City girls basketball championship game at Dunbar.
Seemingly in an instant — a sensational four-minute span in the latter stages of the second quarter — Pryor made the title game her own.
The senior scored 12 of her game-high 35 points in the deciding stretch to pull No. 6 Western ahead and helped make sure it stayed that way in a 75-51 win over the No. 7 Engineers.
After losing to Poly in the past two title games in 2019 and 2020, the Doves (15-2) made sure this would be their turn in emphatic fashion. Fellow senior Gabby Johnson added 25 points in the win, which ended the Engineers’ run of three straight Baltimore City championships.
“This was a big game, but we didn’t make it as big as it was — we just went out there and played our game,” Pryor said. “We made sure to come out with a lot of energy and my teammates trust me with the ball, so I went and did my thing. My mindset was winning but we’re not finished yet — we’re ready for states. This is the city championship and a little part of what we’re ready to do.”
In the regular-season meeting Jan. 14, Western claimed an impressive 63-53 road win over then-No. 2 Poly with Pryor and Johnson combining to score 54 points. On Tuesday, the duo could not be stopped.
With a 22-21 lead with 3:48 left in the first half, Pryor sent the Doves on their way. First, she put back a missed free throw to start a 16-0 run. Then, in a 30-second span to close out the half, she hit a long 3-pointer, got a steal and a layup and scored another basket off another Engineers turnover.
By the time Poly’s Mickelle Lowry hit a free throw with 17 seconds left until the break, the Doves led 37-22. The Engineers pulled within 43-33 late in the third quarter, but the Doves were able to respond with Johnson contributing five points and another basket from Pryor making it 50-33 going into the fourth.
Johnson, who has been on varsity with Pryor since their freshman year, said their senior composure paid big dividends in finally getting past the Engineers.
“Me and Ny’Ceara have been playing together since like sixth grade, so we know where each other will be at all times and I know when she’s about to take over and she knows when I’m about to take over,” Johnson said. “So we just play off each other very well.”
Added Townsend: “This group has been together for four years and with those two [Pryor and Johnson], you can tell they wanted it. I just told them there’s no coming back. Basically, our plan was working, so we didn’t have to change and make any adjustments and just kept going.”
Kaziah Akinniyi had 10 points to lead Poly, which had 10 players score.
Both teams earned first-round byes in the opening round of the regional playoffs and will return to the court next Tuesday. Western, competing in the Class 4A North Region II, will host Saturday’s Dulaney-Parkville winner at 7 p.m. In Class 3A Region I, Poly opens at home against Saturday’s Woodlawn-Digital Harbor with a time yet to be determined.
No. 6 Western 75, No. 7 Poly 51
P – Curtis 3, Johnson 9, Makumi 2, Holliday 2, Lowry 5, Massenburg 6, Akinniyi 10, Addison 7, Clark 5, Georges 2 . Totals: 21 6-17 51
W – Pryor 35, Johnson 25, Coit 4, Gray 6, McMurray 5. Totals: 26 19-26 75
Half: W, 37-22