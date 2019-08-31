Advertisement

2019 Baltimore-area high school volleyball preview: Top 15 poll, players to watch, key numbers

By Mike Frainie
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 31, 2019 | 3:53 PM

Welcome to the 2019 Baltimore Sun high school preview series.

Click on the links below for a look at the preseason Top 15 poll, players to watch and key numbers for the volleyball season, plus a feature on a family making a big impact for top-ranked Mount de Sales.

Advertisement
Family affair at Mount de Sales

Guided by family lessons, Mount de Sales volleyball star Chidinma Onukwugha serves as role model for sisters

Players to watch

Here’s a rundown of the top volleyball players to watch in the Baltimore-area this season.
Top 15 poll

Mount de Sales holds on to the No. 1 spot in the Baltimore Sun preseason poll.

By the numbers

Here’s a by-the-numbers look previewing the 2019 high school volleyball season.

Advertisement
Advertisement