2019 Baltimore-area high school volleyball preview: Top 15 poll, players to watch, key numbers

Welcome to the 2019 Baltimore Sun high school preview series.
Click on the links below for a look at the preseason Top 15 poll, players to watch and key numbers for the volleyball season, plus a feature on a family making a big impact for top-ranked Mount de Sales.
Guided by family lessons, Mount de Sales volleyball star Chidinma Onukwugha serves as role model for sisters
Here’s a rundown of the top volleyball players to watch in the Baltimore-area this season.
Mount de Sales holds on to the No. 1 spot in the Baltimore Sun preseason poll.
Here’s a by-the-numbers look previewing the 2019 high school volleyball season.