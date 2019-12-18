Few players in Baltimore-area high school volleyball have had quite the impact that Jilienne Widener has had for Westminster. Since she first stepped on the court at as a freshman, everything was different. The Owls posted a record of 61-9 during her stay.
“I scouted Westminster her sophomore year,” said Magruder coach Scott Zanni, whose team was in the same region at the time. “I walked out of the gym and texted my assistant coaches and told them we have a three-year problem on our hands.”
The senior outside hitter was an intimidating force, recording 336 kills her senior year with a devastatingly hard swing that often had opponents ducking. She injured her knee in a Class 3A state semifinal match loss to Northern of Calvert County, but refused to come out of the match. She still recorded 16 kills.
She also led the team in aces with 59, and was second in digs with 129.
“She really was such a blessing,” said Westminster coach Evan Frock. “I really trusted my seniors, and she was the leader of that through her play. She made my job as a head coach so much easier.”
She finishes her career as a four-time All-Metro player (second team as a freshman, first team the other three years).
She will attend Brown next fall and play volleyball.