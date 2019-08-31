2019 Baltimore-area girls volleyball preseason Top 15 poll

Outlook: This offseason appears to have been the one in which everyone at Broadneck grew up. After fielding competitive teams for the past few seasons, the Bruins will have a powerful team with loads of senior depth. All-Metro senior setter Makena Smith returns, and Regalbuto says her leadership will be a major factor. After living in the shadows behind Arundel and South River, the Bruins enter this year as the favorites in the Anne Arundel County race. If things fall into place, they could easily find themselves in College Park in November.