2019 Baltimore-area girls volleyball players to watch

By Mike Frainie
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 31, 2019 | 3:56 PM
Glenelg's Maddie Myers tries for a kill past Hereford teammates Cindy Parker, left, and Shelby Jones during a Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at University of Maryland's Ritchie Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 13. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Kayla Browne

Reservoir, junior, middle hitter/outside hitter

The Gators will be one of the biggest and most powerful teams in the area this year, and Browne will be relied upon to provide a good portion of the offense. Her coach said she’s the hardest hitting player she’s ever coached.

Mary Grace Goyena

Mount de Sales, junior, outside hitter

A first-team All-Metro outside hitter last year, Goyena will try and lead the Sailors to a third straight IAAM A Conference title. New coach Gary Troy will rely on her leadership and offense to guide the clear favorites to another title.

Maddie Myers

Glenelg, senior, outside hitter

Myers burst onto the scene last season and almost led the Gladiators to a state title (they lost in the state finals). Known for her versatility and court smarts, she will look to lead Glenelg one game further this year. She will play volleyball at Palm Beach Atlantic University next season.

Chidinma Onukwugha

Mount de Sales, junior, middle hitter

A returning first-team All-Metro performer, Onukwugha helped lead the Sailors to their second consecutive A Conference title last season. She is dominant at the net, and — along with Goyena — is the engine that makes the Sailors’ powerful offense go.

Olivia Simon

Bel Air, senior, setter

The Bobcats came out of nowhere last year to make a spirited run to the Class 3A state finals, and Simon was a major reason why. Her leadership and court sense will be major factors if Bel Air is to make another trip to College Park.

Chanelle Smith

Atholton, senior, middle hitter

A team leader, Smith will be counted on to lead the offense for a talented and deep Raiders team that should contend for the Howard County title. She will attend Georgetown next year and play volleyball.

Makena Smith

Broadneck, senior, setter

Perhaps the best setter in the area as an All-Metro first-team selection last year, Smith will again be counted on to lead the offense for what might be the area’s best team. The Bruins have grown up this offseason, and no one more than Smith, according to her coach.

Brooke Watts

Arundel, junior, outside hitter

The Wildcats missed out on a trip to College Park last year, and Watts will have to play a major part in the offense if they are to return there this year. Her coach loves her aggressiveness and her leadership qualities.

Jilienne Widener

Westminster, senior, outside hitter

Perhaps the most powerful outside hitter in the metro area, the three-time All-Metro first-team player led Westminster to the state Class 3A semifinals last year. Her leadership will be a major factor in how far the Owls go this year. She will play volleyball next year at Brown.

Ali Whitworth

Century, senior, setter

An All-Metro setter two years ago, Whitworth transfers from Liberty for her senior year. Coach Brian Trumbo has a good nucleus returning, and the addition of Whitworth should only make a strong team even stronger.

Other players to watch

Sarah Allen, Centennial

Gracen Alsheimer, Glenelg

Avaion Barry, Western Tech

Ashland Burrows, South River

Emma Clark, Hereford

Ellie Cirovski, River Hill

Destiny Edward, Mercy

Ally Everton, Century

Safi Hampton, Hammond

Alyssa Kelly, Glenelg

Jacey Lewis, Archbishop Spalding

Lisa Liu, Dulaney

Jenny Mandreja, Towson

Caroline Mastria, Century

Shannon McCarthy, River Hill

Madison Mirro, Bryn Mawr

Zhenzhu Nelson, Oakland Mills

Breanna O’Reilly, Marriotts Ridge

Emma Quandt. Broadneck

Ryan Rorls, Atholton

Courtney Roundtree, Poly

Skyler Sale, Severna Park

Abbey Snyder, St. Paul’s

Jessica Tyler, Chapelgate

Olivia Zepp, Francis Scott Key

