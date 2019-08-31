2019 Baltimore-area girls volleyball players to watch

Kayla Browne
Reservoir, junior, middle hitter/outside hitter
The Gators will be one of the biggest and most powerful teams in the area this year, and Browne will be relied upon to provide a good portion of the offense. Her coach said she’s the hardest hitting player she’s ever coached.
Mary Grace Goyena
Mount de Sales, junior, outside hitter
A first-team All-Metro outside hitter last year, Goyena will try and lead the Sailors to a third straight IAAM A Conference title. New coach Gary Troy will rely on her leadership and offense to guide the clear favorites to another title.
Maddie Myers
Glenelg, senior, outside hitter
Myers burst onto the scene last season and almost led the Gladiators to a state title (they lost in the state finals). Known for her versatility and court smarts, she will look to lead Glenelg one game further this year. She will play volleyball at Palm Beach Atlantic University next season.
Chidinma Onukwugha
Mount de Sales, junior, middle hitter
A returning first-team All-Metro performer, Onukwugha helped lead the Sailors to their second consecutive A Conference title last season. She is dominant at the net, and — along with Goyena — is the engine that makes the Sailors’ powerful offense go.
Olivia Simon
Bel Air, senior, setter
The Bobcats came out of nowhere last year to make a spirited run to the Class 3A state finals, and Simon was a major reason why. Her leadership and court sense will be major factors if Bel Air is to make another trip to College Park.
Chanelle Smith
Atholton, senior, middle hitter
A team leader, Smith will be counted on to lead the offense for a talented and deep Raiders team that should contend for the Howard County title. She will attend Georgetown next year and play volleyball.
Makena Smith
Broadneck, senior, setter
Perhaps the best setter in the area as an All-Metro first-team selection last year, Smith will again be counted on to lead the offense for what might be the area’s best team. The Bruins have grown up this offseason, and no one more than Smith, according to her coach.
Brooke Watts
Arundel, junior, outside hitter
The Wildcats missed out on a trip to College Park last year, and Watts will have to play a major part in the offense if they are to return there this year. Her coach loves her aggressiveness and her leadership qualities.
Jilienne Widener
Westminster, senior, outside hitter
Perhaps the most powerful outside hitter in the metro area, the three-time All-Metro first-team player led Westminster to the state Class 3A semifinals last year. Her leadership will be a major factor in how far the Owls go this year. She will play volleyball next year at Brown.
Ali Whitworth
Century, senior, setter
An All-Metro setter two years ago, Whitworth transfers from Liberty for her senior year. Coach Brian Trumbo has a good nucleus returning, and the addition of Whitworth should only make a strong team even stronger.
Other players to watch
Sarah Allen, Centennial
Gracen Alsheimer, Glenelg
Avaion Barry, Western Tech
Ashland Burrows, South River
Emma Clark, Hereford
Ellie Cirovski, River Hill
Destiny Edward, Mercy
Ally Everton, Century
Safi Hampton, Hammond
Alyssa Kelly, Glenelg
Jacey Lewis, Archbishop Spalding
Lisa Liu, Dulaney
Jenny Mandreja, Towson
Caroline Mastria, Century
Shannon McCarthy, River Hill
Madison Mirro, Bryn Mawr
Zhenzhu Nelson, Oakland Mills
Breanna O’Reilly, Marriotts Ridge
Emma Quandt. Broadneck
Ryan Rorls, Atholton
Courtney Roundtree, Poly
Skyler Sale, Severna Park
Abbey Snyder, St. Paul’s
Jessica Tyler, Chapelgate
Olivia Zepp, Francis Scott Key