2018 All-Metro girls volleyball Player of the Year: Lisa Zoch, Atholton

Winning might or might not come easy for Atholton girls volleyball player Lisa Zoch, but she sure makes it look as if it does.

The senior, who has been on the varsity team all four years, led the Raiders to a 19-0 record and the school’s second state championship in three years to earn The Baltimore Sun’s Player of the Year honor.

In her four years on varsity, the Raiders compiled a 63-11 record, three regional titles, one trip to the state semifinals and two state Class 3A championships.

Zoch was the unquestioned leader of the Atholton offense. She contributed 213 kills with a .360 hitting percentage, 29 blocks and 180 receptions for the season. She also served at an .896 percentage for the year.

Her best match of the year might have been the state championship game against Bel Air. The senior had 14 kills and 14 digs to lead the balanced Raiders to the title.

“Lisa was the heart of the team on and off the court,” coach Larry Schofield said. “Her skills were obvious, but on the sidelines and bench, she really helped mold the girls into a focused, driven and hungry team. When she was sidelined with a severe ankle sprain and unable to play, Lisa learned to lead from the bench. Watching the game from that vantage point was new and gave her a different perspective, and improved her ability to lead.”

Zoch is being recruited by several schools but has yet to pick a college.