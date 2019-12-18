First team
Reiland Brown
Broadneck, libero, senior
>>Led the title defense for the Anne Arundel County champs
>>Had 20 digs in five-set state final versus Arundel
>>Team leader with 285 digs
>>Contributed 65 assists and 64 aces
Mary Grace Goyena
Mount de Sales, outside hitter, junior
>>Led the Sailors to a third consecutive IAAM A Conference title
>>Was team leader with 405 kills and 24 blocks
>>Finished second on the team with 133 digs
>>Tied for second on team with 58 aces
Claire Neff
Maryvale, middle hitter, senior
>>Provided most of the offense for the Lions
>>Had 246 kills to lead IAAM A runner-up
>>Finished career with 802 kills and 507 digs
>>Will play basketball at Clemson next season
Kelenna Onukwugha
Mount de Sales, outside hitter, freshman
>>A six-rotation player, Onukwugha provided the power for the Sailors offense
>>Finished third on the team with 194 kills
>>Had 83 digs on defense
>>Tied for second on the team with 58 aces
McKenna Reiswig
Bel Air, right-side hitter, senior
>>A 6-foot-3 left-hander, Reiswig provided the power for the Bobcats offense
>>Contributed 130 kills and 44 blocks to lead Bel Air back to the state semifinals
>>Had 44 blocks for the conference champs
>>Will attend Hartford and play volleyball
Makena Smith
Broadneck, setter, junior
>>All-around player, she ran the offense for the state runner-up
>>Had eye-popping 741 assists for the season
>>Contributed 76 kills and 48 aces
>>Also had 152 digs and 33 blocks
Brooke Watts
Arundel, outside hitter, junior
>>Provided most of the power for a team that won the 4A state title
>>Led team with 324 kills
>> Led team with 44 aces
>>Led the Wildcats in kills in both the state semifinals and state championship
Ali Whitworth
Century, setter, senior
>>Did it all in leading the Knights to the Class 2A state championship
>>Finished the season with 400 assists
>>Contributed 73 kills and 16 blocks, both high numbers for a setter
>>Was second on team with 43 aces
Second team
Kayla Browne, Reservoir, middle blocker, junior
Carolina Mastria, Century, outside hitter, senior
Maddie Myers, Glenelg, outside hitter/defensive specialist, senior
Chidinma Onukwugha, Mount de Sales, middle blocker, junior
Olivia Simon, Bel Air, setter, senior
Skyler Sale, Severna Park, outside hitter, senior
Abbey Snyder, St. Paul’s, setter, senior
Lara Szabo-Banicz, Mount Hebron, libero, senior