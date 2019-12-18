xml:space="preserve">

First team

Reiland Brown

Broadneck, libero, senior

Advertisement

>>Led the title defense for the Anne Arundel County champs

>>Had 20 digs in five-set state final versus Arundel

>>Team leader with 285 digs

[More from sports] Ravens film study: WR Marquise Brown might be the most intriguing piece in a high-powered offense

>>Contributed 65 assists and 64 aces

Mary Grace Goyena

Mount de Sales, outside hitter, junior

>>Led the Sailors to a third consecutive IAAM A Conference title

>>Was team leader with 405 kills and 24 blocks

[More from sports] Lamar Jackson leads NFL-record 12 Ravens named to Pro Bowl

>>Finished second on the team with 133 digs

>>Tied for second on team with 58 aces

Claire Neff

Maryvale, middle hitter, senior

>>Provided most of the offense for the Lions

[More from sports] If Trey Mancini and Mychal Givens are next to be traded, the Orioles have shown what they’ll be asking in return

>>Had 246 kills to lead IAAM A runner-up

Advertisement

>>Finished career with 802 kills and 507 digs

>>Will play basketball at Clemson next season

Kelenna Onukwugha

Mount de Sales, outside hitter, freshman

[More from sports] College football bowl games, ranked by tiers: from the flat-out entertaining to the ones you can skip

>>A six-rotation player, Onukwugha provided the power for the Sailors offense

>>Finished third on the team with 194 kills

>>Had 83 digs on defense

>>Tied for second on the team with 58 aces

McKenna Reiswig

[More from sports] Marriotts Ridge wrestling snaps Glenelg’s 47-match county win streak

Bel Air, right-side hitter, senior

>>A 6-foot-3 left-hander, Reiswig provided the power for the Bobcats offense

>>Contributed 130 kills and 44 blocks to lead Bel Air back to the state semifinals

>>Had 44 blocks for the conference champs

>>Will attend Hartford and play volleyball

Makena Smith

Broadneck, setter, junior

>>All-around player, she ran the offense for the state runner-up

>>Had eye-popping 741 assists for the season

>>Contributed 76 kills and 48 aces

>>Also had 152 digs and 33 blocks

Brooke Watts

Arundel, outside hitter, junior

>>Provided most of the power for a team that won the 4A state title

>>Led team with 324 kills

>> Led team with 44 aces

>>Led the Wildcats in kills in both the state semifinals and state championship

Ali Whitworth

Century, setter, senior

>>Did it all in leading the Knights to the Class 2A state championship

>>Finished the season with 400 assists

>>Contributed 73 kills and 16 blocks, both high numbers for a setter

>>Was second on team with 43 aces

Second team

Kayla Browne, Reservoir, middle blocker, junior

Carolina Mastria, Century, outside hitter, senior

Maddie Myers, Glenelg, outside hitter/defensive specialist, senior

Chidinma Onukwugha, Mount de Sales, middle blocker, junior

Olivia Simon, Bel Air, setter, senior

Skyler Sale, Severna Park, outside hitter, senior

Abbey Snyder, St. Paul’s, setter, senior

Latest High School sports

Lara Szabo-Banicz, Mount Hebron, libero, senior

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement