Varsity roundup: John Carroll wins field hockey tournament

Field hockey
John Carroll Fall Classic: The host Patriots won the tournament, with a 4-1 victory over Westminster in the championship game. Katelyn Patrick, Haley Lauer, Kendall Rittmeyer and Sydney Moore scored and Helen Butler, Kate Gromacki and Brooke Smith all turned in solid defensive efforts. The tournament helped support the Josh Hamer Memorial Fund. Josh. A member of the baseball team was killed in 2017 in a car accident. Audrey Detrow scored for Westminster.
John Carroll defeated Patterson Mill, 5-0, in its first game with Patrick scoring twice. Natalie Burke had 19 for Patterson Mill.
Westminster defeated Patterson Mill, 3-0, with Detrow scoring twice and Miranda Moshang adding a goal.
No. 4 Archbishop Spalding 2, No. 3 Arundel 2: Bree Stalnaker and Lindsay Beardmore scored for Spalding (3-1-1), while Halley Kohlman and Kaitlin Cloyd scored for Arundel (2-1-1). Katie Fichtner and Becca Lawn had assists for Spalding and Kylie Sharpe and Lana Hamilton assisted for the Wildcats. Cavaliers goalie Sophie Somerville made 10 saves and Savannah Brooks stopped seven shots for Arundel.
No. 1 Garrison Forest 4, St. Catherine’s 1: Natalie Freeman scored twice and Danie Mendez and Ella Kokinis each had a goal and an assist for the Grizzlies. Riley Patro added a pair of assists and Alyssa Klebasko made five saves for the winners.
Boys soccer
Severna Park 3, Tuscarora 1: Jay Pierce, Bennett Jefferds and Pat Murray scored and Gordie Bernlohr had two assists in the Falcons’ victory.
Girls soccer
No. 4 South River 2, Mount Hebron 0: Sophia Michalski-Cooper scored twice from headers off corner kicks from Madalyn Bonzella and Elizabeth Gleeson for the Seahawks (2-0-1). Mount Hebron’s Ainsley Sowers made eight saves.
No. 10 Severna Park 1, Leonardtown 0: Ella Raines scored off an assist from Sydney Park to lift the Falcons.