Varsity roundup: John Carroll wins field hockey tournament

John Carroll Fall Classic: The host Patriots won the tournament, with a 4-1 victory over Westminster in the championship game. Katelyn Patrick, Haley Lauer, Kendall Rittmeyer and Sydney Moore scored and Helen Butler, Kate Gromacki and Brooke Smith all turned in solid defensive efforts. The tournament helped support the Josh Hamer Memorial Fund. Josh. A member of the baseball team was killed in 2017 in a car accident. Audrey Detrow scored for Westminster.