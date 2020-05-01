Unsigned high school senior basketball players hope to find college homes

“I felt it was the best decision for me with this pandemic and everything going on,” he said. “I felt any decision I was going to make with any of the colleges that were in my top five would be rushed and I didn’t feel comfortable. So I thought: why not just push it back a year so I can actually enjoy my process and see what college I really want to go to — make a real comfortable decision after going on visits, stepping onto campuses and seeing how it feels?”