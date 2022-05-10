Three more Baltimore-area girls chosen for Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Game

Under Armour, in conjunction with Corrigan Sports Enterprises and Inside Lacrosse, announced the second wave of seniors who have been selected to compete in the Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Games, including three Baltimore-area girls.

Glenelg goalie Jocelyn Torres (Virginia Tech), Notre Dame Prep defender Mae Marshall (Maryland) and McDonogh attacker Caroline Godine (North Carolina) were among the 11 players announced. No Baltimore-area boys were picked in the second phase of selections.

Advertisement

The trio will join eight area seniors who were selected in the first wave last month.

Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (May 2-8): Archbishop Spalding’s Caleb Estes and Oakland Mills’ Sara Novak https://t.co/y0rk3h9Ptc — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) May 10, 2022

The four were Loyola Blakefield long-stick midfielder AJ Larkin (Maryland), Boys’ Latin attackman Dominic Pietramala (North Carolina), Calvert Hall attackman Truitt Sunderland (Virginia) and Archbishop Spalding midfielder Michael Weisshaar (Towson).

Advertisement

The four girls chosen were Notre Dame Prep midfielder Finley Barger (Virginia), McDonogh midfielder Kori Edmondson (Maryland), Glenelg Country midfielder Maggie Weisman (Maryland) and St. Paul’s defender Madison Beale (Duke).

The 17th-annual Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Games are set for July 30 at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field, with the girls’ game starting at 5:30 p.m. and the boys’ game to follow at 8 p.m. Both will be televised on ESPNU.

Each game will consist of two rosters of 22 players (North vs. South) and the participants for both will be announced in four waves of 11 players through the end of May.