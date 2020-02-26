Twan Carter’s 20 points lift New Town boys basketball over Woodlawn, 69-52, in Baltimore County title game

Twan Carter took over for the New Town boys basketball team in the second quarter Tuesday night and didn’t look back.
Carter scored 20 points from the second quarter on, making timely jump shots against a tough Woodlawn defense, to lift the Titans to a 69-52 win in the Baltimore County championship game at Towson University’s SECU Arena.
The New Town guard hit a 3-pointer to start his scoring surge and caught fire.
“He’s one of those shooters who can get hot quick, and once he hits one, he can roll off like six or seven,” New Town coach Derek Wise said of Carter. “I told him ‘You may have to get a layup or a free throw to get some rhythm going — to see the ball go in the basket’.”
“He kept shooting and he ended up hitting one, and lo and behold, behind that, I don’t know how many after that. So, he’s one hell of a shooter and he’s one of those guys that can catch fire and stay on fire.”
Forward Andrew Mills added 17 points with Martaz Robinson chipping in 14. Mills and Carter’s connection worked the entire night, with the two linking up for several baskets.
“Everybody just kept telling me ‘Keep shooting’,” Carter said. “I kept giving [Mills] the ball so they can penetrate and kick to me and kick it back out if needed be.”
Carter had a consistent night, scoring in every quarter. His senior leadership has been a theme for the Titans.
“He’s a versatile player. He can play out on the wing, and because of his versatility, we’re able to use him on the mismatch side of things where he can go down on the block against smaller guys and use his speed against bigger guys,” Wise said. “Once he’s established the way the game is going, he’s able to make his mark.”
Woodlawn’s Jordan Allen scored 15 points and Kameron Downs had 10.
In the first quarter, Downs emerged as the leading scorer with six points as Woodlawn took a 18-9 lead. Mills eventually came back in the second quarter for six points, leading New Town to a 30-27 advantage at the half.
The third quarter brought a 48-36 lead for New Town, with Carter hitting three 3-pointers in the period. The Titans closed things out with Carter draining two more 3s and his team scoring 21 points for a 69-52 win.
New Town scored 33 points in the second half, and Woodlawn couldn’t answer. The second half was full of foul trouble for Woodlawn, as New Town hit the bonus early in the fourth quarter.
“A little foul trouble. The foul trouble put us in a different spot,” Woodlawn coach Bobby Richardson said. “We had to use people that we don’t normally use. We have to rest up, get Gatorade, water and go at it [in the playoffs].”
New Town (19-2) will take on Eastern Tech at home on Friday in the first round of the 2A North Regional playoffs. Tthird-seeded Woodlawn (17-3) will face Hereford (8-12) in the 3A North Regional.
NTHS (19-2): T. Carter 20, A. Mills 17, M. Robinson 14, C. Blackmon-Bush 5, K. Johnson 4, C. Sparrow 4, S. Marcano 2, G. Johnson 2
WHS (17-3): J. Allen 15, K. Downs 10, E. Rice 9, J. Wilson 8, T. Cooper 7, D. Riggs 4