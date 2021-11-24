Calvert Hall, Loyola Blakefield football thankful for return of Turkey Bowl after end of 100-year streak

Both teams are well balanced on offense, gaining as much on the ground as through the air. A quick start is imperative, particularly for Loyola, which has been outscored by the Cardinals 53-0 in the first quarter dating to 2015. One common opponent among the two was McDonogh, which beat Loyola, 24-7, but lost to Calvert Hall twice by a combined 38-15. The Cardinals also put up 49 points in a win over St. Mary’s, which defeated the Dons, 14-12, in the season-opener. Both teams also defeated John Carroll and Pallotti.