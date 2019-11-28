Outlook: Calvert Hall’s Tucker leads a ball-control offense that has averaged 152 yards per game on the ground, often setting up play-action passes by Jenkins to top targets Herbert, Sasaki and Wade. Loyola counters with its own offensive weapon in Moore, a dual-threat quarterback capable of improvising on the fly when plays break down. His top receivers include Pross, Bull and Schleiff, who together account for nearly 1,300 receiving yards. The Dons also have gotten big production from Umoja and Robinson, who consistently have done damage whether taking the handoff or catching the ball out of the backfield. A quick start will be key. The Cardinals scored the first 26 points in last year’s rout, and have outscored the Dons 39-0 in the first quarter dating to 2015. Two of Calvert Hall’s three losses have come against No. 2 Mount St. Joseph, with the other against No. 3 McDonogh. The teams only have played one common opponent, Gilman, which both defeated via shutout.