Calvert Hall and Loyola Blakefield set to play 101st edition of the Turkey Bowl this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is known for food, family and football, particularly Calvert and Loyola Blakefield football in the Baltimore area. The schools announced Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic that halted most fall sports in the area won’t halt their historic Thanksgiving Day football matchup.
The 101st edition of their storied Turkey Bowl matchup is set to take place on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. at Calvert Hall’s Paul Angelo Russo Stadium. It is the first time in the rivalry’s history that the game will played on either of the schools' current campuses.
“After months of uncertainty, we are excited to officially announce Turkey Bowl 101," said Calvert Hall President Brother John Kane. "Generations of Calvert Hall and Loyola families have spent Thanksgiving morning celebrating these two great institutions, and we are elated for the tradition to continue.”
Calvert Hall has a seven-game winning streak in the matchup. Their latest game ended in a 33-10 victory for the Cardinals. This won’t be the first Turkey Bowl for Calvert Hall coach Josh Ward, but it will be the first entry of his as the head man at his alma mater.
“Turkey Bowl is synonymous with tradition," Ward said. Tradition evokes a sense of comfort and unifies a community. Our players, coaches, and school community look forward to bringing a sense of normalcy to Thanksgiving Day and continuing the long-standing rivalry with Loyola Blakefield.”
The game will air on WMAR-2 News and be livestreamed on their website.
Loyola Blakefield leads the overall Turkey Bowl series at 49-43-8.
Latest High School sports
While the game hasn’t been played on Thanksgiving, another notable local rivalry, the City-Poly game, could be in jeopardy this year with Baltimore City schools still not cleared to play this fall. The game has been played for 131 straight years. Poly leads the series, which dates to a1889, 63-62-6.